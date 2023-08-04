November 18, 1941 – August 3, 2023

Lowell Gordon Woodman, age 81 of Bradshaw, died Thursday, August 3, 2023 in Stromsburg. He was born on November 18, 1941 to Frank and Dorothy (Morris) Woodman in Socorro, N.M. On December 13, 1987, he was united in marriage to Mary Kords in Payson, Ariz.

Lowell graduated with a Master’s Degree from San Jose University in California and was a school teacher for 18 years. He was a contractor and a member of the Elks Lodge in Payson, Ariz. He raised miniature horses, various farm animals and mushrooms.

He is survived by his wife, Mary of Bradshaw; son, Phil Woodman of Middleton, Idaho; step-son, John (Stacy) Hlavacek of Glenrock, Wyo.; step-daughter, Diane (Kurt) Moore of Stromsburg; step-son, Joseph (Bobbi) Hlavacek of Payson, Ariz.; step-daughter, Mary (Stuart) Frank of Winterset, Iowa; step-daughter, Jayne (Jeff) Crabdree of Parowan, Utah;10 step-grandchildren and 19 step-great- grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Graveside services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Bethel Cemetery, northeast of Benedict. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. — 12 p.m. on Tuesday at Metz Mortuary in York. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.