Low numbers of new COVID cases reported in health district

YORK – The number of new COVID-19 cases being reported in the Four Corners Health District were low for the timeframe of May 15-18, with only four.

All four were in York County with none being reported in Seward, Polk or Butler Counties.

The cumulative number of cases in York County is now at 1,769.

As of May 18, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District was 5,213. There were 37 new cases in the previous 14 days, with 10 of those cases recorded in the past seven days.

The Four Corners Health Department will hold two walk-in clinics in the next week. One will be Thursday, May 20, during which they will offer the Moderna vaccine to anyone who is 18 years old and older. On Tuesday, May 25, they will offer the Pfizer vaccine to anyone who is 12 years old and older. Both clinics will be at the health department offices, which are located at 2101 North Lincoln Avenue in York. These will be from noon until 4 p.m., and there is no charge.

For the May 20 clinic, no appointments are necessary, but if someone would like to secure a time and view vaccination paperwork ahead of time, they can go to www.fourcorners.ne.gov or call the office at 402-362-2621.