 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Low numbers of new COVID cases reported in health district
0 comments

Low numbers of new COVID cases reported in health district

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID

YORK – The number of new COVID-19 cases being reported in the Four Corners Health District were low for the timeframe of May 15-18, with only four.

All four were in York County with none being reported in Seward, Polk or Butler Counties.

The cumulative number of cases in York County is now at 1,769.

As of May 18, the total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District was 5,213. There were 37 new cases in the previous 14 days, with 10 of those cases recorded in the past seven days.

The Four Corners Health Department will hold two walk-in clinics in the next week. One will be Thursday, May 20, during which they will offer the Moderna vaccine to anyone who is 18 years old and older. On Tuesday, May 25, they will offer the Pfizer vaccine to anyone who is 12 years old and older. Both clinics will be at the health department offices, which are located at 2101 North Lincoln Avenue in York. These will be from noon until 4 p.m., and there is no charge.

For the May 20 clinic, no appointments are necessary, but if someone would like to secure a time and view vaccination paperwork ahead of time, they can go to www.fourcorners.ne.gov or call the office at 402-362-2621.

If someone would to receive the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday, May 25, they are being asked to make an appointment by calling the office or going to https://fourcorners.ne.gov/programs-services-2/coronavirus-covid-19-information/covid-19-vaccine-information/. Appointments are being requested for these so health officials are sure to have enough vaccine available.

All Four Corners residents who are 12 years old and older are eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. All other vaccines (Moderna/Johnson & Johnson) are still only available to residents who are 18 years old and older.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP obtains video of deadly arrest of Black man

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 inmates killed in 1 week as feds sue Alabama over prisons
National News

3 inmates killed in 1 week as feds sue Alabama over prisons

  • Updated

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Three men died in apparent inmate-on-inmate assaults in less than one week in Alabama prisons, a spate of death that happened as the state faces a Justice Department lawsuit over prison violence and legislators seek more information from the troubled system.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News