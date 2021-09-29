Loving their library -- Exeter has three new librarians with outreach programs planned

EXETER -- The Exeter Public Library held their fall kick off for their new LOL (Love our Library) club recently.

The project, initiated by the three new librarians, was dubbed a success. With 26 kids, from preschool to fifth grade, and a few extra adults to help, the event went smoothly.

The kickoff started with a story for two different groups of kids. The preschool and kindergarteners had a story and created a leaf magnet and the older kids had a story and created a leaf banner.

Then there was a maker space area, a s’more station outside and of course books to discover along with Storybook Park outside.

The new librarians plan to hold the club every Monday through Thursday from after school until five p.m.

“We will have homework help available, a snack, maker space items available or they can read or check out a book,” according to one of the trio, Pat Sudrla.

The librarians plan to have a bigger club event once a month.

According to the new librarians, former librarian Lynette Trauger was a hard act to follow. She and her husband moved and she decided to relinquish the position. Sudrla, along with Sara Pella and Cindy Markowski decided to share the position.