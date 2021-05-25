Lost treasure -- Historic film discovered at local library

EXETER -- A lost treasure is not exactly what one expects to find tucked away in a library closet.

As part of her duties, Exeter librarian Lynette Trauger was organizing a storage closet in the library when she came across a film canister labeled “3-Centennial Parades.”

Not sure if the film was good any more or if it even contained any relevant materials, she sent it off in faith to have it converted to a DVD.

“I had no idea what was on it,” explained Trauger.

When it returned, she played the DVD and found about 15 minutes of footage from three parades that were held during the Centennial Celebration in Exeter, June 29, 30 and July 1, 1979.

“To me it goes really fast. There is no way to slow it down or it would lose its authenticity. You really have to watch it with someone who was there,” added Trauger.

Exeter Village Clerk Becky Erdkamp, who was in elementary school in 1979, remembered the weekend with fondness and was thrilled to watch the film of the parades.