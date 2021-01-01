Looking back on 2020 - October, November & December

Editor’s note: This is part of a week-long installment recapping the year of 2020. Today, we will look at happenings in October, November and December.
OCTOBER, 2020
Daddy/Daughter dance held after pandemic holds back annual event
Local favorite of girls and dads, the annual Daddy-Daughter Dance, had attendees hitting the dance floor at the Cornerstone Event Center.
The dance almost didn’t happen, as it was scheduled during the midst of COVID-19. Still, organizers managed to keep the tradition – and dancers – moving. To avoid large crowds, the girls were split into age groups, making three dances. Masks were required of the youngsters and time slots had to be reserved. Chaperones were encouraged to wear masks, and many did.
The theme was a night at the Oscars, with red “carpet” criss-crossing the Cornerstone’s floor. Paparazzi in the form of a photo booth captured a memorable night for both dads and kids as they posed with props and mugged for the camera. "Smoke" hovered in the air while bright lights pierced through the haze. The York High School Cheerleaders livened up the dance floor, leading dances like the Macarena and getting kids and dads moving to the beat. A live DJ provided music, and movie-style popcorn was handed out following the dance.
Fittingly, proceeds from the Daddy-Daughter Dance went towards York High School’s post prom, but what was on most people’s minds was the fun they were having – and grateful a York favorite carried on, despite COVID-19.
City administrator announces upcoming retirement
In mid-October, York City Administrator Joe Frei announced that he was planning on retiring in the near future.
He said he would stay on for a period of time until a new administrator was hired.
Frei became the city administrator in York on Feb. 16, 2017. He was recommended for the position by then-mayor, Orval Stahr, and was approved by the city council.
Harvest bee sparked by suspicious fires
A suspicious fire ended with a blast of wind-driven cold and toasty warm neighborly love in October.
Jonathan and Abbie Rempel lost four costly harvest machines – a combine, grain cart, tractor and semi were set ablaze at a remote location near Sutton.
Some speculated that the obvious vandalism could have been related to Jonathan Rempel flying a pair of TRUMP flags on the combine, although that was not proven. Yet, it stopped the family’s harvest in its tracks.
Almost as soon as word got out of the Rempels’ plight, wheels began to turn on a neighbor-helping-neighbor harvest bee that culminated in mid-October.
In the pre-dawn hours great mechanical beasts gathered at Junction Motor Speedway on the hill across Highway 81 west of McCool Junction.
One the three lead organizers, Jeff Peters, said he expected six combines supported by 14 auger wagons and more than 22 semis from at least 15 communities. The entire armada was provided and operated by volunteers.
“That’s middle America for you,” said Peters. “When somebody’s in need …,” he said, voice failing. “This is emotional for me,” he admitted.
Two other key organizers were Lance Peters and Mike Hiebner.
The entire crop was trucked from fields at scattered locations to the Flint Hills ethanol plant near Fairmont.
Speaking to volunteers, well-wishers and media just after sunrise, Rempel expressed deep appreciation for the miracle he and wife Abbie were about to receive.
The young farm family includes a son, a daughter and a baby girl who was soon to be born.
“This is a lot bigger than me,” he told the group, adding, “You are all my people now. I don’t know why we’re here today,” he said, referring to the inexplicable, cowardly act, “but thank God we are. This is not about me, this about you guys. I’m not worthy, but I am honored,” he said, then promised, “We will do our best to keep it together today.”
After a prayer asking for safety for one and all, the fleet fired up its motors and set to the business at hand.
COVID-19 cases begin to surge
The “second wave” that had been predicted by health officials, regarding COVID-19, arrived about Oct. 20, when the number of new infections began to rise daily in very large increments, as did hospitalizations. At that point, indoor gatherings were limited to 50 percent.
Historic high sales tax receipts
Figures provided by the city showed that the total sales tax receipts for the 2019-20 fiscal year were the highest they have ever been.
And that’s quite a feat, considering the pandemic situation that has existed much of this year.
The fiscal year runs from the beginning of October to the end of September.
In the fiscal year for 2019-20, the city took in $3,852,768 for the general fund and street fund.
In the fiscal year, the city took in $1,284,256 regarding LB 357 funds.
Last year, the sales tax receipts for the general fund and street come came in at $3,681,042 – and that figure had been higher than previous years.
While three months of this year were just slightly less than the same months last year (reflecting transactions from the height of the beginning of the pandemic), the other remaining nine months were higher.
The highest amount of sales tax receipts came in during September.
The lowest amount of sales tax receipts came in during July.
Those receipts reflect transactions that took place two months prior.
Kids still get to trick-or-treat, in a COVID-complicated world
Halloween arrived and despite a COVID-complicated world with developments every day, local kids still got to go trick-or-treating thanks to the annual Downtown Trick-Or-Treat event.
York Chamber of Commerce’s popular Halloween event, Downtown York Trick-or-Treat, has consistently drawn hundreds of young candy aficionados and their adults. This year was no exception. Even having coronavirus in the figurative cauldron couldn’t put a damper on the Chamber’s afternoon event, which was carefully planned and thought out because of the virus. This year, downtown was broken into zones, each zone reserved based on the first letter of trick-or-treaters’ last name. Organizers also requested participants walk the same direction. Not-so-scary volunteers from York College’s volleyball team helped guide walkers across intersections safely. Per Four Corners’ Health Department’s advice, the Chamber urged participants to sport masks; many goblins and superheroes circulating the zones already had their special Halloween faux faces on.
Organizations, whose downtown stations were dressed to the Halloween hilt, handed out candy, totes and other treats themselves, rather than children reaching into containers – another coronavirus caution. One station had an elaborate chute delivering candy to trick-or-treaters.
Hannah Miller of York Chamber of Commerce said the decision to have Downtown York Trick-or-Treat, despite COVID-19 issues, was a fairly easy one. The event’s setup, she said, lends itself to conveniently implementing coronavirus adjustments. “This is an event where you’re really able to make it as safe as possible,” Miller said.
Miller said she expected the number of participants to be lower because of COVID-19; it was, but Miller said she was thrilled to see even more ghosts and goblins than she thought there would be. Community businesses and organizations handing out goodies decreased slightly as well. “We were down some, but not a lot,” Miller said. This year 56 stations were set up – roughly 10 less than in years past.
NOVEMBER, 2020
General Election is held
Nov. 3 arrived and despite a high rate of early mail-in voting, in-person voting here was extremely heavy.
York voters cast their ballots at the Holthus Convention Center this year, as the city auditorium was closed to the public due to construction/renovation work.
Many precautions were taken to ensure the health and safety of voters and workers. York County Clerk Kelly Turner said social distancing was a priority. Hand sanitizer and masks were made available for all voters, as well as workers. Voters also were given their own pens, to minimize the spreading of germs.
This was a big day for decision making, with the presidency being determined, as well as other federal positions.
Locally, it was also a big day as local positions were determined by the election.
Barry Redfern was elected as York mayor.
The top four vote-getters for the York City Council were determined to be Matt Wagner, Jerry Wilkinson, Clarence Hoffman and Stephen Postier. Because the number of votes between Postier and Vicki Northrop was such a small margin, a ballot recount was done later which determined Postier had received one more vote than Northrop. Later, it was determined that Postier could not take the oath of office because he was not a resident of the city and his petition for annexation came in too late to receive three public readings before the date of the oath.
Don Regier was named Henderson’s new mayor.
The top three vote-getters for the York School Board were Amie Kopcho, Matt Holthe and Brien Alley.
Threats of tighter restrictions come as cases and hospitalizations surge
It was Nov. 13 when Governor Pete Ricketts told the state that new and tighter health restrictions would be put into place if 25 percent of the state’s hospital beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients. At that point, the figure was at 20 percent.
At that point, the state was closing in on a seventh-straight week of record new cases and hospitalizations for COVID-19. The day before the governor spoke, the single-day total for the state was 2,611 – the second-highest of the entire pandemic.
That same day, the Four Corners Health District’s risk dial moved to the red category – the worst category.
McCool Junction wins state football championship
On Nov. 20, the McCool Junction football team brought home their first ever state championship. They were crowned the six-man champions in a game over Sterling played at the Ron and Carol Cope Stadium in Kearney. McCool brought home the crown, after a winning score of 70-20.
Mask mandate put into place for City of York
It was determined on Nov. 24 that a mask mandate would be put into place and remain in effect until Jan. 15, 2021.
The city’s board of health – which is made up of the mayor, president of the council, chief of police, the city administrator and the city physician – met before the public to discuss the matter.
The board rarely meets or makes policy – it was designed to handle business only during a health crisis. The pandemic qualifies as such and the Four Corners Health Department Board along with local healthcare providers asked that the board of health meet to determine whether or not a mask mandate should be put in place.
The public meeting was held at the convention center.
Many health care professionals asked that the mandate be created, due to the surging number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
With a 4-1 vote, the mask mandate was created.
Ice storm hits the area
In mid-November, an ice storm hit the area, creating massive tree damage and power outages.
There was so much tree damage that the city lifted landfill fees for debris to be dumped off.
Tom Mommens, the landfill superintendent, said in a report to the council that on Nov. 9, 25 vehicles came through and on Nov. 10, 271 vehicles came through with a total of 151.8 tons of debris.
Then for the next week, they estimated they had 2,100 vehicles come through with 1,076 tons each.
If they had been charging landfill fees during that time, it is estimated that it would have equated to $46,078.
DECEMBER, 2020
Small Business Saturday is a major success
Small Business Saturday in York was a major success, despite COVID concerns, thanks to careful precautions by businesses and dedication to shopping local by consumers.
Many people did their holiday shopping locally and patronized the businesses in this area. That has been an increasingly ongoing practice over the past few months, as seen in the high city sales tax receipts.
New city officials are sworn into office
On Dec. 3, four newly-elected city officials were sworn into office. Taking the oath as city council members were Matt Wagner, Jerry Wilkinson and Clarence Hoffman. Taking the oath of office as mayor of York was Barry Redfern.
It was determined that because he was not a resident of the city on Dec. 3, Steve Postier would not be able to take the oath and that seat was declared officially vacant.
Meanwhile, Postier’s annexation petition continued to go through the reading process. It was eventually approved later in December.
York County Commissioner unexpectedly passes away
It was with sadness that York County officials and residents were informed that York County Commissioner Paul Buller unexpectedly passed away on Dec. 3.
He had served as a county commissioner, representing District 1, for the past 10 years.
As a commissioner, he served on the safety and security committee, the landfill committee and the roads committee for the county.
He worked in the areas of farming and carpentry, was a treasurer for the Friesen Cemetery and was a member of the Bethesda Mennonite Church.
His untimely death created a vacancy on the county board. The seat will be filled in early January, as an appointment will be made. Making the decision regarding the appointment will be the county clerk, county treasurer and county attorney, per state law.
York High School wins state one act
It was Dec. 11 when York High School’s one act team was named the Nebraska Class B champion for 2020.
York High School One-Act’s 2020 production was “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” which was adapted for the team by some of its own members. The 30-minute long production features live musical performances, plus an original score and lyrics composed by Sophia Chavanu, Evan Fraser, Sam Heitz, Piper Dallmann and Jacob Howe. Stahr, Andee Felber, Bob Soderholm, and Elias Dallmann were production directors.
North appointed to York City Council
Mayor Barry Redfern brought forward the name of Tony North as his recommendation for appointment to the vacant seat on the city council, which the city council approved.
North “is a second generation business owner in York, has been active in the York Chamber of Commerce (as Ambassador president and a member of the Chamber Board of Directors), is a past president of the York County Development Corporation and is currently the chairman of the city’s housing authority,” Redfern said. “He’s done a great job in serving in all those capacities. This has been a unique situation. I’ve given a lot of time and thought to this and I am recommending Tony. I think he would be a great addition to the council.”
COVID vaccinations arrive in York
On Tuesday, Dec. 22, at 9 a.m., the first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations arrived at York General. By noon, front line heath care workers were moving through the Westview Medical Building in an orderly process, to receiving the vaccinations.
Those receiving vaccinations were grateful and excited to be part of medical history, including Michele Ulmer, a nurse at York Medical Clinic. 2020 has been a year wrought by a pandemic difficult to forget. Novel coronavirus vaccinations like those given at Westview likely won’t be forgotten, either, but there is a difference, Ulmer said.