Looking back on 2020 - October, November & December

Almost as soon as word got out of the Rempels’ plight, wheels began to turn on a neighbor-helping-neighbor harvest bee that culminated in mid-October.

In the pre-dawn hours great mechanical beasts gathered at Junction Motor Speedway on the hill across Highway 81 west of McCool Junction.

One the three lead organizers, Jeff Peters, said he expected six combines supported by 14 auger wagons and more than 22 semis from at least 15 communities. The entire armada was provided and operated by volunteers.

“That’s middle America for you,” said Peters. “When somebody’s in need …,” he said, voice failing. “This is emotional for me,” he admitted.

Two other key organizers were Lance Peters and Mike Hiebner.

The entire crop was trucked from fields at scattered locations to the Flint Hills ethanol plant near Fairmont.

Speaking to volunteers, well-wishers and media just after sunrise, Rempel expressed deep appreciation for the miracle he and wife Abbie were about to receive.

The young farm family includes a son, a daughter and a baby girl who was soon to be born.