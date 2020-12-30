Looking back on 2020 - July, August & September

The sheriff said the farmer saw the person at a distance and could not confirm whether or not it was a woman or a man.

“That’s when we started actively looking in that area, because it was in close proximity to where the woman’s car had been left along Interstate 80,” Sheriff Vrbka explained.

The Nebraska State Patrol assisted with the search in that area, using air, vehicle and foot patrol.

Volunteers scoured the area southeast of Bradshaw. This went on nearly constantly throughout the weekend, Monday and Tuesday.

No one was found.

“I was getting reading to contact the FBI,” Sheriff Vrbka said, “because at that point, we wondered if she had been picked up by someone on the interstate.”

Then, Tuesday evening, July 14, rural residents in the area of Road I, between Roads 4 and 5, reported that they definitely had seen her. They immediately called the sheriff’s department, who in turn also dispatched the McCool Junction and York Fire Departments to help with the search.

Darkness arrived and they still hadn’t found her.