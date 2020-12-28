Looking back on 2020 - January, February & March

Editor’s note: This is part of a week-long installment recapping the year of 2020. Today, we will look at happenings in January, February and March.

JANUARY, 2020

The drone mystery

It was 10 p.m., on Jan. 6, when YNT staffer Eric Eckert went out to observe the skies after receiving many calls from individuals in the area regarding patterns of mysterious drones flying over the area. There had been reports in western Nebraska the week before, of the same, and it looked like the drones – whoever they belonged to – had finally arrived here.

Eckert is the digital director for the YNT – and somewhat of an expert in drones, videography and photography.

Eckert, who lives in the Arbor Court/Arbor Drive area, said he went outside and when looking to the north saw one drone that he estimates was likely over the area of the fairgrounds.