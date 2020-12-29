Looking back on 2020 - April, May & June

The opening of the election polls on Primary Election Day, May 12, looked different this year as all the workers and voters wore masks due to the COVID-19 situation. Social distancing and many precautions were evident, in order to keep election workers and voters safe. There were certain doors for entering and exiting. And upon entering, voters were asked to sanitize their hands and wear masks. If they did not have masks with them, masks were provided to them. Each voter also received his or her own pen – to use to vote and then take with them when they were finished. Once a voter was finished filling out their ballot, a worker immediately sanitized the area where the voter was seated. A great majority of people already had voted by mail, local officials said, so the foot traffic at physical voting locations was lighter than usual.