Looking back on 2020 - April, May & June

Editor’s note: This is part of a week-long installment recapping the year of 2020. Today, we will look at happenings in April, May and June.
APRIL, 2020
Learning to live with COVID
April was a month where everyone simply started learning how to live with COVID-19.
In early April, glass windows were installed at the counters on the main floor of the York County Courthouse, to allow workers and the public to see one another talk with one another during business interactions – while also providing a safety barrier between them.
Meanwhile, Plexiglass barriers were being installed at most if not all businesses in town as a way to protect workers and patrons.
On April 7, the county commissioners held their first meeting via Zoom. While the commissioners, for the most part, have continued meeting in person, they have continued providing this medium as a way for the public to watch from afar, via online, if they choose.
In early April, city officials issued a statement closing all playgrounds and outdoor equipment, as an effort to slow down the spread of the virus. It was encouraged that residents utilize the trails – but with social distancing being key.
The York City Council members held their first Zoom meeting April 2. “Every day is a new day and we continue making our contingency plans,” said Mayor Barry Redfern. “We are anticipating what we can do to make everything better during this time. Meanwhile, city employees continue to work. This is a fluid situation and things continue to change. We continue to stay in touch with the Four Corners Health Department and the governor’s office.”
Meanwhile, the York County Development Corporation conducted a survey of local business owners and managers with 87 responses. Of those respondents, nine said their businesses were closed. A little less than half of those closed, YCDC Director Lisa Hurley said, indicated that they closed because they were forced to do so (due to mandates and safety factors) and 55 percent said their closures were voluntary. She said business owners and managers with open businesses indicated they are averaging at 82 percent operating levels and their remote operating level is 56 percent. The remote operating level showed that a lot of people were working from home at that time.
Hurley said further that “we are seeing the supply chain affected now, where some businesses are having a hard time getting supplies and getting out their product.” She said the representation of people who took the survey came from all areas of business and from all sizes of business, small to very large.
Of those responding businesses, 15 percent said their employee counts had changed since the COVID-19 situation began and when it came to employee morale, the respondents said morale could be ranked at about 55 percent. Employers also indicated that they are worried about the impact the situation will have on their businesses, they were worried about their employees’ wellbeing and finances, and they were worried about making sure the community is OK overall.
Also in April, the York City Council agreed to financial assistance for local businesses from the city’s Community Development Block Grant fund. At that time, $218,000 was in that fund – which had earlier been granted by the state for allocation to businesses for qualifying expansion efforts. That money was scheduled to go back to the state in a short amount of time if not spent – the city’s elected officials determined these small grants to local businesses would be a good use of the funds. Applications were taken through April and into May. Businesses had to provide “clear and objective evidence that permanent jobs will be lost without the CDBG assistance.”
Community efforts to keep spirits up
Many efforts were undertaken to show solidarity as a community and as an effort to really just keep everyone’s spirits up.
There was the “Teddy Bear Hunt,” which was a nation-wide effort as many people were in lock-down during this time and kids were home from school. This became a popular activity to get kids out of the house and into their neighborhoods – to look for teddy bears that residents and business owners put in windows, on porches, etc. Teddy bears were scattered throughout the town in April.
Sidewalk art became a way for people to say thank you to others for their services and efforts, as well as a way to brighten other people’s days. The chalk art was seen at the entrance to the hospital, outside Blue Valley Community Action, in parking lots of businesses and in front of private residences.
Cruise Nights became a popular community activity as vehicles would be bumper to bumper going down “the main drags” of York and all the surrounding towns. It was like going back in time, as motorists honked at one another, waved and listened to music – as a new way of “getting out.”
The Class of COVID
Being a high school senior in 2020 wasn’t easy. This was an unprecedented time for this group of teenagers who had imagined the end of their senior year in a much different way. The only way to tell the story was through their perspective. So the YNT asked Student Columnist Alyssa Gilliland to write an account from her and others’ perspective. Here is an excerpt of that story, written by Gilliland, in April:
York High School’s Class of 2020 has made history.
Over the course of four years, the motley crew of 105 students has racked up state championships in academics, athletics and fine arts. The seniors undoubtedly made their mark on York High School, but as they prepared to move on with their college and career plans, what they never would have expected was a closed school and a prom dress left hanging in the closet as they witnessed firsthand a global health event that turned the world upside down: COVID-19.
With the news of the first cases popping up in Nebraska, it became clear that COVID-19 was quickly closing in on YHS. Teens questioned what would happen if it reached York.
These questions were soon answered when, on Sunday, March 15, school was cancelled. Only a week before, York High students were hustling through the hallways; now, it was likely the seniors would never come back.
“I wasn’t ready for my last day of high school ever,” said one student. “My last day of high school was just another day of my senior year.”
York High’s E-learning program was launched. This has been a challenge for members the senior class, some of whom do not have internet access.
“It’s made everything very tough for me,” says one senior. For many, including those who do have internet and computer access, the lack of a school environment has been a difficult adjustment. “It is complicated to do school at home, and I can’t just walk to a teacher and talk to them when I need help; I have to email them.”
Outside of creating academic challenges, COVID-19 has put the brakes on many high school traditions, including prom, which was supposed to take place tomorrow. Dresses, tuxes, flowers now sit in the corner as teens long to see their friends outside of video chats. According to several seniors, the worst part of being quarantined is “not being able to be with others in person — having to talk through a screen.”
And it’s doesn’t look like graduation will happen.
“Missing out on graduation will be something that I will remember forever in a disappointing way,” noted a senior. “Walking across the stage in front of all of my friends and family was a day I looked forward to since freshman year.”
One student stated, “It’s like I went to school for 12 years for nothing.”
And another: “We are missing out on so many memories and milestones by missing out on these events. Everything I’ve been waiting for just went away.”
In the midst of all this change, uncertainty and disappointment, York’s senior class has also found hope and developed a resilience that will carry with them into the future.
“These changes in plans have made me realize how special high school was to me,” said one student. Another stated that he learned “not to take little things for granted, because everything can be taken away from you in an instant.”
Students also appreciate their teachers. “They all have a unique place in my heart, and it wasn’t until now that I realized just how much they have impacted my life in a positive way.”
York High School’s Class of 2020 has broken records, is persevering through unprecedented times, and will set the standard for future classes. As America’s future leaders, they now have a cause — making tomorrow safer and healthier — and with the strength they are gaining from this trying year, they will succeed.
As one senior said: “Now I know that I am able to adapt to whatever life throws at me.”
Mass testing begins
It was April 22 when the first mass testing event was held in York in the parking lot outside the Holthus Convention Center.
It was a strange feeling as the convention center – usually very busy with meetings, gatherings and events – was quiet and empty on the inside while members of the Nebraska National Guard donned Haz-Mat suits in preparation to conduct the first drive-through testing event outside.
Laura McDougall, director of the Four Corners Health District, explained at the time that the expanded COVID-19 testing was made available by appointment only – for people who were already pre-identified by the medical community. That meant these were individuals who had been identified as being exposed, exhibiting symptoms, etc.
McDougall said they were expecting between 85 and 90 people – 95 percent of them were residents from the Four Corners District with a few from outside counties.
“These people are from different clusters we’ve been investigating, some are associated with known case contacts and some have asked to be tested due to symptoms,” McDougall said.
Individuals lined up in their cars, remained in their vehicles to adhere to social distancing standards and military medical professionals administered the tests.
MAY, 2020
Graduations are cancelled
With Directed Health Measures in place, the reality became that high school graduations would have to be cancelled – at least for the time being – with the hope that they could be held sometime during the summer.
In York, an amazing project was undertaken in which the Faces of 2020 were hung all throughout the downtown. Banners displaying the faces of each of the graduating seniors from York High School were displayed for months. And that was a lot of faces – 112 to be specific.
Even while city workers were still hanging the banners, motorists were already pulling over to park so they could get a good look at the teens they recognized. The banners, according to Madonna Mogul at the chamber, were created at York Printing and were sponsored by Central Valley Ag, York News-Times, Cornerstone Bank, Midwest Bank, Union Bank and Trust, Champion Homes, Agri-Products and Pyramid Tarps.
Senior Joy Rides started popping up – including here in York. On May 17, on what would have been their graduation day, 80 decked-out vehicles-worth of York High graduates drove through York as bystanders clapped and honked.
Primary Election is held, has different look and feel
The opening of the election polls on Primary Election Day, May 12, looked different this year as all the workers and voters wore masks due to the COVID-19 situation. Social distancing and many precautions were evident, in order to keep election workers and voters safe. There were certain doors for entering and exiting. And upon entering, voters were asked to sanitize their hands and wear masks. If they did not have masks with them, masks were provided to them. Each voter also received his or her own pen – to use to vote and then take with them when they were finished. Once a voter was finished filling out their ballot, a worker immediately sanitized the area where the voter was seated. A great majority of people already had voted by mail, local officials said, so the foot traffic at physical voting locations was lighter than usual.
Still, there was a 40 percent voter-turnout for York County with 3,881 ballots cast. Of those, 3,175 were done by mail.
Directed Health Measures loosen up
It was great news when the governor announced that the Directed Health Measures were being changed and restrictions were to be slightly loosened.
That included the reopening of hair salons and barber shops. While everyone was excited to get their hair cut, colored and styled (it had been a long wait for everyone), it also came with new protocol that many at the time felt was historic in nature – everyone inside a salon, workers and patrons alike, had to wear masks the entire time they were inside.
It also allowed for limited gatherings, so small events – including weddings – could be held again.
Highest unemployment in recent history
York County’s unemployment rate was reported to be 6.1 percent, prior to the loosening of restrictions, which was the highest rate it had been at in decades.
Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement regarding the increase for the whole state, saying, “Our unemployment numbers show the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the hardworking people of Nebraska. It also shows that Nebraska has been able to protect our healthcare system while also protecting the livelihoods of significantly more families than other states. In the coming weeks and months, our focus will continue to be on helping people safely get back to work so we can get Nebraska growing.” The state’s unemployment rate was 8.3 percent, but it was the third lowest unemployment rate in the nation.
JUNE, 2020
Racial tensions and protests
The issue of racial injustice gripped America in early June and protests broke out around the country.
Some were peaceful, some were not.
And although it was a small gathering, a demonstration was held in front of the York County Courthouse on June 1.
About 20 people assembled, to express their feelings about the issue, holding signs that said, “Black Lives Matter,” and “We Need Justice,” and “I Have A Dream.”
“It’s important to support what is going on,” said Nenia Wilson of York, as she held her sign along North Lincoln Avenue. “Yes, this affects even smaller towns.”
Kaylee Gibson, also of York, who stood alongside of Wilson, said she noted that support from passing motorists was “about down the middle.”
“Some people have been very supportive and some people have been very negative,” said Deidra Freitas, also of York.
Freitas also noted that a variety of people had dropped off snacks and water, “and we are very mindful of making sure we will clean everything up. We appreciate their support. Our message is that in this country, for many years, a lot of things have happened and we have turned a blind eye, especially in a predominantly white society.”
14-year-old Caprice Nichelson, a York resident, said “half my family is black, half my family is white. The black side is profiled all the time. You shouldn’t die because of the color of your skin. Police brutality is world-wide. Everyone is entitled to their opinion. Not all police are bad, not all blacks are thugs. I just think justice needs to be served.”
Auditorium/community center restoration/repair project gets approval
It was in June that the York City Council gave its final approval to move forward with the $5 million project to restore and repair the historic city auditorium and the city’s community center.
At the time of the approval, York City Administrator Joe Frei told the council, “We have always talked about moving forward, throughout this process,” said York City Administrator Joe Frei. “We looked at a number of options and we went out and got some proposals (from other companies as well). We have been negotiating with Trane.”
Frei noted that the total cost, for both projects, originally came with a possible $6.2 million price tag, “and now we are down to $5 million. There are some gray areas, we could hire a consultant and look at the scope of the project. We could come back and negotiate the project further.”
Mayor Barry Redfern noted that he and council members Ron Mogul, Jeff Pieper and Matt Wagner talked with other companies.
And with Trane they had gotten the number down to about $5 million (for both facilities).
“I also want to say again that it would cost $40-$50 million to replace these facilities. We are very excited that we will save these buildings,” Redfern said.
Graduation 2020 finally takes place
Spectators descended onto Levitt Stadium June 27, arranged in a grid painted on the field – eight family members per graduate, per square – to finally give the York High School Class of 2020 a proper (but unique) sendoff.
Counting teachers, school board members, graduates and guests, YHS Principal Jason Heitz estimated 1,000 people attended the long-anticipated event. Traditionally, graduation is conducted in the York City Auditorium, filled to its 2,000-person brim.
Following the onset of the coronavirus, at times it seemed like there would be no commencement at all. The students, school and community made it happen.
“One month ago I was telling people I thought graduation would be in July,” Heitz mused. “A lot has changed in a month.”
It took collaboration and planning to pull off the one-of-a-kind, once-in-a-lifetime event. Heitz said his main concern was social distancing while maintaining a sense of order and panache. “We did everything we could to follow social distancing,” Heitz said. “That’s what really drove the seating arrangement and everything.”
Each graduate filed in through the Levitt Stadium tunnel, keeping six feet apart and guided by mask-wearing faculty and staff. “Pomp and Circumstance” played through the loudspeaker, as the soon-to-be YHS alum took their designated spot in the bleachers.
There was no band. No choir. No congratulatory handshakes. Packets containing diplomas were arranged on long tables in front of the stands. As each graduate was announced, they descended the bleachers to pick up their diploma, pausing so family members on the field far below could get a photo of their own member of the Class of COVID.