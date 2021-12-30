Looking back at 2021

2021 Ag Hall of Fame is held

It was a beautiful day at the Wessels Living History Farm as two couples were honored and inducted into the York Area Ag Hall of Fame – Gary and Nancy Eberle from the Bradshaw area and the late Fredrick and Arlene Scheele who lived in the Waco area.

The Eberles were joined with their family in accepting the plaque noting their achievements in the field of agriculture.

The Scheeles’ family members – Fred and Kristi Scheele, along with their family – accepted the plaque and were honored for the longevity of their family farm.

York County woman named Organic Farmer of the Year

Amy Bruch of Cyclone Farms, which is located in rural York County, was named the national 2021 Organic Farmer of the Year by the Organic trade Association.

This is the most prestigious award an organic farmer can achieve – and it had never been won by a woman or anyone from the Midwest.