Looking back at 2021

Editor’s note: Each day this week, we have been looking back at the local events of 2021, as life continued on after a tumultuous 2020. While today’s world is somewhat of a “new normal,” 2021 helped restore some “regular ever day life.” 2021 was filled with some special, unique and important happenings along the way – we will remember back.
Today, we will remember October, November and December.
OCTOBER
Groundbreaking held for solar project in York
On a fittingly hot and very sunny day, a groundbreaking ceremony was held at the York Landfill to celebrate the start of a new solar panel project on city-owned property.
This project has been in the works since 2019 when the Nebraska Public Power District and the city began working together toward this end goal. Joining city officials and staff members for the groundbreaking were officials and staff from NPPD, members of the GRNE team which is the contractor/developer for the project, York Ambassadors and interested citizens.
The goal is to have the solar field operational by the spring of 2022.
The solar field will span over 17 acres of unused landfill property.
2021 Ag Hall of Fame is held
It was a beautiful day at the Wessels Living History Farm as two couples were honored and inducted into the York Area Ag Hall of Fame – Gary and Nancy Eberle from the Bradshaw area and the late Fredrick and Arlene Scheele who lived in the Waco area.
The Eberles were joined with their family in accepting the plaque noting their achievements in the field of agriculture.
The Scheeles’ family members – Fred and Kristi Scheele, along with their family – accepted the plaque and were honored for the longevity of their family farm.
York County woman named Organic Farmer of the Year
Amy Bruch of Cyclone Farms, which is located in rural York County, was named the national 2021 Organic Farmer of the Year by the Organic trade Association.
This is the most prestigious award an organic farmer can achieve – and it had never been won by a woman or anyone from the Midwest.
As explained by the association, “The Organic Farmer of the Year Award honors leaders who have made significant contributions to support and advance organic agriculture and trade at the farm level. Bruch is a sixth generation farmer. Since carrying on the legacy of her family farm in Nebraska nine years ago, after the sudden passing of her father, she and her husband, Tyler, evolved the operation into one of the most cutting-edge organic farms in the country and converted nearly 2,500 acres of high productive farm ground to organic row crops, small grains, pulses and oilseeds.”
City gets new fire chief
After 35 years of service and two years of being interim leader of the York Fire Department, Tony Bestwick was officially named the fire chief. He was chosen by the administration among a pool of applicants and the York City Council gave its blessing to the appointment.
Bestwick arrived in York with his family in 1976, as a youngster. He graduated from York High School in 1983 and then went to the University of Nebraska School of Technical Agriculture, graduating in 1985. He started as a volunteer firefighter for the city in 1986 and was hired as a shift firefighter/EMT in 2000. In 2013, he was promoted to the position of training/safety officer.
NOVEMBER
Highway 34 reconstruction finally done
The massive reconstruction project of Highway 34 was finally finished, much to the relief of residents along that stretch, Bradshaw residents and workers, as well as the rural community who dealt with extra traffic on their gravel roads.
It had been slated to be finished by Labor Day weekend, so the delay was obvious.
But with all lanes open and construction crews gone, it was a welcome sight and easy traveling.
County board and city council agree to $5 million bond issue for landfill
Both the York County Board of Commissioners and the York City Council agreed to a $5 million bond issue to finance a $4 million pod expansion at the landfill and the purchase of a nearly $1 million scraper for use at the landfill.
The expansion is a large investment which will be funded through strictly revenue bonds.
The bonding is for a 15-year period.
New city clerk is named
Amanda Ring, who had been serving as the deputy York County Clerk, was named as the new York City Clerk upon the announced retirement of Jean Thiele.
Ring had worked for the county clerk’s office since 2008.
DECEMBER
Community center opening date announced
A tentative opening date for the community center in York was announced.
The center has been closed for a long time, for the renovation/repair project that is underway.
Officials announced the center might open on Feb. 1, 2022.
As city officials said, “The good news is that we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.”
Broadband improvements are coming to York
ALLO Communications announced a fiber-to-the-premise project offering 10 Gigabit bandwidth in York and the franchise agreement between the city and the company was approved.
ALLO will begin construction in York in the spring of 2022.
Mayor of York, Barry Redfern, said, “We are excited to be making a big step towards improving broadband in our area.”
Jean Thiele retires after 50 years as city clerk
For nearly 50 years, Jean Thiele was the city clerk for York.
She started her job with the city on June 13, 1972. Her last day was Dec. 10, 2021.
She worked with five administrators, seven mayors and 53 city council members during that time.
Jean was honored by past and present administrators, mayors, department heads and staff members on her last day – and thanked by the community for her decades of service.
York High School wins state one act