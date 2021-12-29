Looking back at 2021

It was also noted that by bidding out one large project, rather than stringing along a bunch of small projects over the course of a long period of time, there would be cost savings as contractors would have more competitive bids and be able to do small projects cheaper because there would be a series of them.

County attorney gets temporary injunction/restraining order against commissioners

On Monday, Sept. 20, York County Attorney John Lyons filed a motion for temporary injunction/temporary restraining order, with the York County District Court, against the York County Board of Commissioners, as well as each of the commissioners as an individual.

The motion asked “to temporarily restrain defendants from undertaking any further action to remove plaintiff from office of county attorney by board vote alone.”

Lyons asked for a hearing to be held late Monday afternoon – 16 hours before the county board members had planned to take a vote on whether or not they would terminate Lyons from his position as county attorney.