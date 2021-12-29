Looking back at 2021

Editor’s note: Each day this week, we are looking back at the local events of 2021, as life continued on after a tumultuous 2020. While today’s world is somewhat of a “new normal,” 2021 helped restore some “regular ever day life.” 2021 was filled with some special, unique and important happenings along the way – we will remember back.
Today, we will remember July, August and September.
JULY
County board says no to county attorney working for Clay County
In July, York County Attorney John Lyons told the York County Commissioners he wanted to sign a six-month contract with Clay County to serve as their county attorney – and they voted no.
The county commissioners said they were worried about the heavy caseload in York County and referred to past policy that barred the county attorney here to have outside practice.
The next day, Lyons signed the contract with Clay County to be their lead prosecutor.
Planning commission says yes to allowing horse racing tracks
The York Planning Commission said it would recommend an ordinance that allows facilities such as horse racing tracks in the A-L Agricultural District, by special permit.
This came shortly after an application had been made to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, as a non-profit corporation from York wants to build such a facility here.
AUGUST
Former Centennial superintendent sentenced to prison
Former Centennial superintendent was sentenced to prison for attempted felony child abuse.
Tim DeWaard, 57, was sentenced to one year with the Nebraska Department of Corrections with credit for no days already served. Once released from prison, he will be under post-release supervision for 12 months. He will not be required to register as a sex offender, as this conviction does not qualify as such.
York County Fair goes back to normal
The 2021 York County Fair looked normal this year – compared to last year – as all the old favorite events and celebrations were held once again.
The livestock shows were again full, the community steak feed was well attended, lunches were served at the 4-H Building, the carnival was in full swing.
While there was some semblance of a county fair in 2020, 2021 brought a much needed reprieve as the fair looked the same as it had for decades.
New councilmember appointed
Jennifer Sheppard was appointed as a new city council member in York, to fill the term vacated by the resignation of Clarence Hoffman.
Her term will last through 2024.
The council approved the appointment and she was officially sworn in.
City’s second phase of downtown revitalization project completed
The city officials closed out the completed second phase of the ongoing downtown revitalization project.
Since the first phase was initiated and upon this second round being completed, $1 million was committed to building revitalization projects with $348,00 of that coming from business and property owners. Both phases involved granted funds for exterior work – with financial commitments from the owners.
In Phase 1, $451,389 was invested with $304,444 being granted and $146,945 being property owner expenses.
In Phase 2, $603,532 was invested with $402,253 being granted and $201,278 being property owner expenses.
In all, 22 properties have participated in this transformative/improvement project.
Released census figures show York County grew
York County’s population increased over the past decade, according to figures released in mid-August by the United States Census Bureau.
The population in 2020 for this county was determined to be 14,125. That compares to 13,665 in 2010; 14,598 in 2000; 14,428 in 1990; and 14,798 in 1980.
That was an increase of 460 residents over the past decade.
While it is very encouraging that the county’s population is higher than it was 10 years ago, it is still slightly less than it was in those other previous census counts in 2000, 1990 and 1980.
Overall, only 24 of the state’s 93 counties added population over the past 10 years.
York’s population exceeds 8,000
For the first time in 20 years, the City of York’s population went over the 8,000 mark.
The figures released by the U.S. Census Bureau show York’s population in 2020 was determined to be 8,066. That compares to 7,776 in 2010; 8,081 in 2000; 7,940 in 1990 and 7,723 in 1980.
Of the 529 incorporated areas in the state, 183 cities/towns/villages showed population growth since 2010. Of the 529, nine saw no change; 337 had a loss; and 161 lost more than 10% of their population in the last decade.
Three other municipalities in York County saw population growth since 2010 – Henderson, Waco and McCool Junction.
Henderson’s population went over 1,000 for the first time since 1980. The 2020 census determined the population in Henderson is 1,080, compared to 991 in 2010; 986 in 2000; 999 in 1990; and 1,072 in 1980.
In Waco, the latest population figure is now 296, meaning the town grew by 60 people since 2010 when the population there was 236. The population in 2000 was 256; in 1990, 211; and in 1980, 225.
In McCool Junction, the latest population figure, for 2020, came in at 453 – the highest it has been in many decades. In 2010, the population was determined to 409; in 2000, it was 385. In 1990, McCool’s population was 372 and in 1980 it was 404.
Bradshaw had exactly the same population count in the 2020 census as it did in 2010 – 273 people. In 2000, the population in Bradshaw was 336; in 1990, 330; and 373 in 1980.
Benedict, Gresham, Lushton and Thayer saw decreases in population over the last decade – however, the losses were not substantial.
Benedict’s latest population figure was determined to be 203, compared to 234 in 2010; 278 in 2000; 230 in 1990; and 228 in 1980.
The 2020 census determined Gresham’s population is now at 219, compared to 223 in 2010; 270 in 2000; 253 in 1990; and 320 in 1980.
Lushton’s latest population figure is now 28. It was 30 in 2010, 33 in 2000; 28 in 1990; and 33 in 1980.
And Thayer’s population is now at 44, compared to 62 in 2010; 71 in 2000; 64 in 1990; and 70 in 1980.
York gets new public works director
The City of York hired a new public works director in mid-August.
James Paul was appointed and approved by the council, coming to the city with 14 years of environmental health and safety management, project and emergency management experience. He had been an environmental health and safety manager at Flint Hills Resources at Fairmont.
YCDC director named developer of the year
Lisa Hurley, the executive director of the York County Development Corporation, was named the 2021 Nebraska Economic Developers Association Professional of the Year. The award was presented by NEDA during its annual conference in Sidney.
Hurley has been the director of the YCDC since 2013 – hers is the longest tenure of anyone to serve in that capacity since the YCDC was created 25 years ago.
She was recognized for her accomplishments and dedicated service to the economic growth in the state of Nebraska.
SEPTEMBER
Yorkfest celebrates normalcy, the anniversary of 911
Yorkfest opened with the same events as the past, with some new being added this year.
This year, the community celebrated some sort of normalcy following the tumultuous year and a half, and remembered the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11.
Lonnie Berger and Marilyn Jackman were crowned as Yorkfest King and Queen.
The grand parade was well attended with many floats – and many marching bands, which was a welcome sight.
City approves $5.75 million bond issue for streets
The York City Council approved the issuance of highway allocation fund pledge bonds in the amount of $5.75 million in order to complete a number of street improvement projects and replace the Blackburn Bridge.
At the time of the approval, Mayor Barry Redfern noted this conversation had been on the table for a very long time and with historically low interest rates, now seemed to be the best time to act.
It was also noted that by bidding out one large project, rather than stringing along a bunch of small projects over the course of a long period of time, there would be cost savings as contractors would have more competitive bids and be able to do small projects cheaper because there would be a series of them.
County attorney gets temporary injunction/restraining order against commissioners
On Monday, Sept. 20, York County Attorney John Lyons filed a motion for temporary injunction/temporary restraining order, with the York County District Court, against the York County Board of Commissioners, as well as each of the commissioners as an individual.
The motion asked “to temporarily restrain defendants from undertaking any further action to remove plaintiff from office of county attorney by board vote alone.”
Lyons asked for a hearing to be held late Monday afternoon – 16 hours before the county board members had planned to take a vote on whether or not they would terminate Lyons from his position as county attorney.
In his motion, Lyons says “the plaintiff is likely to succeed on his claims that, as a county officer, he may not be removed from office by non-judicial means and/or that such removal violates his due process rights under the United States and Nebraska Constitutions. He faces irreparable harm in the absence of emergency preliminary relief. All equities and interests tilt overwhelmingly in favor of the issuance of preliminary relief and against allowing the board to illegally terminate an incumbent county officer by improper means.”
The matter was heard by District 5 Judge Rachel Daugherty at 4 p.m., Monday.
The finding of the court was to grant the motion for temporary injunction.
The York County Commissioners went into executive session at 9:10 a.m., Tuesday morning, to discuss the matter with their outside counsel. Because of the injunction/restraining order, they were unable to take a vote regarding Lyons’ termination.
Announcement comes that York College will become York University
It was announced that York College will become York University and the transition will be undergirded by a newly launched $15.9 million fundraising campaign.
The announcement was made by Dr. Sam Smith during his inauguration on the York campus.
"The name change may sound abrupt," Smith said, "but this process began in 1956 and has included a series of steps to get to this point. Our institution has grown from being unaccredited to an accredited junior college to a four-year institution that also offers growing graduate programs. Sixty-five years in the making is anything but abrupt. It has taken years, and the time is right to move forward. I am privileged to serve as an administrator with direction from a board, encouragement from a campus family, and support from this community who all aspire to see York College become York University," Smith concluded. "Our mission won't change; our tax ID won't change; our mascot won't change; and our colors won't change. But we will still become York University!"