Looking back at 2021

Editor’s note: Each day this week, we will look back at the local events of 2021, as life continued on after a tumultuous 2020. While today’s world is somewhat of a “new normal,” 2021 helped restore some “regular every day life.” 2021 was filled with some special, unique and important happenings along the way – we will remember back.
Today, we will remember January, February and March.
JANUARY
New County Commissioner appointed
On Jan. 7, Daniel Grotz was sworn in as the newest York County Commissioner. He was chosen to represent District 1, fulfilling the term left vacant by the earlier death of Commissioner Paul Buller.
Grotz was appointed by a panel consisting of the county treasurer, clerk and attorney.
Also taking the oath of office with Grotz were Commissioners Jack Sikes and Kurt Bulgrin, who had been reelected in 2020.
New City Councilman appointed
Tony North was sworn in as a York city councilman. He was appointed to the position, in order to fill a seat that had been declared vacant after the election winner was declared ineligible due to residency issues.
Henderson Health Care moves forward with expansion project
Henderson Health Care Services received final approval from its board of directors to begin a major expansion and remodeling project on its campus and it was announced the project would be starting after nearly six years of planning and preparation.
The 14,510 square feet of new construction will include: nutritional services, a materials management area with a loading bay, environmental services, electrical and mechanical upgrades, and a brand new surgery suite equipped with an orthopedic operating room, state-of-the-art surgery/endoscope procedure room, four pre/post-operative bays, and two post-anesthesia care units.
An additional 7,175 square foot major remodel will provide new laboratory, pharmacy, physician work area, and a family surgery waiting room.
Man sent to prison after letting 200-plus head of cattle die
Aaron E. Ogren, 31, of Exeter, was sentenced to a term of 15-20 years in prison for letting more than 200 head of cattle due on a rural property near Exeter and for selling livestock he didn’t own. He was initially charged with 43 felonies in Fillmore County, which were amended down to seven.
City board of health extends mask mandate
York’s City Board of Health voted to extend the mask mandate until the end of February. The decision came by way of a 3-2 vote after extensive testimony from those in attendance. The mandate had been issued on Nov. 24, 2020, and a meeting was held as it was getting ready to expire. Some health officials spoke in favor of the extension and some individuals from the community said the mandate infringed on their rights.
Big snow arrives
York was buried after a 12-13-inch snowfall that many were calling one of the “big ones” in recent history. City street crews and county road crews were busy during the day Monday, Jan. 27, and into the night on Tuesday, moving mounds of snow.
COVID-19 vaccine arrives in York
It was on Jan. 28 that the first doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in York.
A clinic for those 89 years old and older was held at the West View Medical Building.
The very first shots were administered and as more of the vaccine arrived, larger and larger vaccination clinics were held.
The vaccinations were done in terms of age – with different age groups getting the shots first.
FEBRUARY
York College announces record enrollment
York College exceeded its spring enrollment record, announcing a student enrollment of 618 which was a record for the spring.
State health measures loosened
New directed health measures took effect on Feb. 2. This change allowed a maximum capacity for indoor gatherings to go from 75% to 100%.
Dangerously cold temps create power outages
Dangerously cold temperatures here and in many parts of the nation created a situation where power outages not only happened but also had to be created.
Mahoney House closes
It was announced in mid-February that the Mahoney House, a 39-unit assisted living community in York, would be closing. Affected were 17 employees and 26 residences. This 25,300-square-foot facility was constructed in 1984. Later in the year, however, it was announced that York College purchased the property to be used for student accommodations.
Mask mandate in York ends
The York City Board of Health allowed the mask mandate – after several months in existence – to expire at the end of February. There was no final vote or even a meeting to determine the end, as members had already determined they would just let it run its course and not renew.
New county judge named
Lynelle Homolka, an attorney from Central City, was named as the new York County Judge by Governor Pete Ricketts. She filled the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Linda Caster Senff. She presides over the county courts in York and Hamilton Counties.
Conversation begins regarding the future of the museum
The first big conversation was held between city administration, council, department heads and the public regarding the future of the Palmer Museum.
Work was underway in the community center and the items had all been removed from the museum space for safe keeping.
There were a lot of theories as to where the museum should be located, for better public exposure and access, as well as to preserve the intentions of its founder, Anna Bemis Palmer.
MARCH
Sheriff’s deputy credited with saving another deputy's life
The deployment of a Narcan kit – which quickly reverses the effects of opioid emergencies, likely saved the life of a Seward County deputy. And deputies with that agency and the York County Sheriff’s Department were credited for their quick thinking during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.
Deputy Taylor Samek treated the deputy with a dose of Narcan after the officer began experiencing signs that he had been exposed to Fentanyl, which is a deadly opioid that can quickly kill a person if exposed.
Baby Boom at York General
There was a “Baby Boom” at York General Hospital with six being born within 27 hours.
That trend continued with 11 more arriving that month and a continuing streak throughout the year. It was expected that at the rate in March, the number of babies born there in 2021 would eclipse the entire year by June.
Senior center reopens in York
It was with great happiness that the York Senior Center reopened after being closed for a year, due to the pandemic.
The “soft opening” was held with many COVID-19 precautions in place, including the wearing of masks and social distancing.
City auditorium reopened after extension renovation/repair
The historic York City Auditorium reopened after being closed for eight long months for an extensive renovation/repair project. The multi-million-dollar undertaking included new windows, a new roof, new ceiling, new lights, new basketball systems, new wiring, new fire safety equipment and new visitors’ safety features.
“This building is going to be an asset to the city for many years to come,” said Mayor Barry Redfern at its completion. “It’s still the historic York City Auditorium, but she just has some new life in her.”
YHS wins state speech
York High School again took the title as Class B State Speech Champions.
YCDC celebrates 25th anniversary
The York County Development Corporation celebrated its 25th anniversary.
The founding members were Kelly Holthus, Larry Kopsa, Cy North, Danny Allison, C.H. Baer, Adam Broughton, Dan Collin, Don Freeman, Merlyn Hansen, Ron Hitch, Robert Jones, Hollis Miller, Tom Robson, Dean Sack, D. Weber, Don Witte and Tom Zegers.