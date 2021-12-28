Looking back at 2021

Editor’s note: Each day this week, we are looking back at the local events of 2021, as life continued on after a tumultuous 2020. While today’s world is somewhat of a “new normal,” 2021 helped restore some “regular ever day life.” 2021 was filled with some special, unique and important happenings along the way – we will remember back.
Today, we will remember April, May and June.
APRIL
Wessels receives large donation for education center
The Wessels Living History Farm received a large monetary gift from Kelly and Virginia Holthus to build an education center. The ultimate goal is to bring agricultural education to more people through incorporating technology for learning opportunities in the state while remembering the past and providing for opportunities on the farm. The building will also give the farm more space for storage and display, as well as for indoor gatherings.
City administrator retires
Joe Frei retired from his position as York City Administrator. He was appointed to the position in February of 2017 by then-mayor Orval Stahr.
County declares support for Second Amendment
The York County Commissioners, after many rounds of discussions with public, declared support for the Second Amendment, and became one of most counties in the state which declared the same. As expressed by Governor Pete Ricketts, “the proclamation is symbolic and reaffirms Nebraska’s support for the right to bear arms.”
The conversation began as counties and the governor himself grew concerned over federal overreach and attempts to regulate private gun ownership.
Peyton Parker Lane Playground project takes off
The fundraising project well known in the Greater York area – the Peyton Parker Lane Playground – really took off and many people joined the effort.
The donations started pouring in and pretty soon, every single fundraising effort and idea was in hopes of gathering more funds to make this $1 million all-inclusive playground a reality.
So many groups, businesses, individuals, families, schools, etc., as well as the city, have played some sort of role in this massive effort to get this very special facility built at Mincks Park.
New city administrator appointed
Dr. Sue Crawford was appointed as the new city administrator for York.
Dr. Crawford is a former state lawmaker and professor at Creighton University.
She recently finished two terms in the Nebraska State Legislature where she served on the Urban Affairs Committee.
She taught public management and other political science courses at Creighton University for over 25 years.
She also received her Ph.D. in political science, with a minor in public management, from Indiana University.
She has also published two books, 14 journal articles and 11 book chapters with colleagues from various disciplines and universities.
MAY
Romohr recognized as outstanding frontline tourism employee in state
Sue Ann Romohr of York was named as one of five outstanding frontline tourism employees from all across the state. The award recognizes individuals who go above and beyond while interacting with travelers and locals.
The recipients were honored by the National Travel and Tourism Department.
York teacher honored as teacher of the year
Becky Stahr, York High School language arts teacher, was honored with the Nebraska Language Arts Council English Teacher of the Year Award.
York girls track team wins state
The York girls track team won the Class B State Track and Field Championship – their first since 1993.
The team consisted of Kassidy Stuckey, Kelley Erwin, Brynn Hirschfeld, Cailey Faust, Maddie Portwine, Melanie Driewer and Jami Hoblyn.
JUNE
County board takes stand on 30x30 plan
The York County Commissioners had lengthy discussions regarding President Joe Biden’s 30x30 plan (and accompanying executive order) and eventually took a stand against it.
While many called Biden’s 30x30 plan vague, it appears to be a plan for federal government control (referred to by the administrator as preservation and protection) of 30% of land and 30% of water in the nation, by 2030.
York County joined a number of other counties in passing these types of resolutions.
Convicted killer changes name to Elluminati Egoddess Erikka Prestige
Erica Jenkins, 31, an inmate at the Nebraska Center for Women in York who is serving a life sentence for murder, asked to (and was later granted) the ability to change her name to Elluminati Egoddess Erikka Prestige.
Loosvelt named Middle School Principal of the Year
The Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals named Kenny Loosvelt, York Middle School principal, as the 2021 Middle School Principal of the Year. This award is presented annually to a principal who has demonstrated outstanding leadership in their school, region and at the state level.
Loosvelt has been in education since 1999. He has been the principal at York Middle School since 2015 after serving as an elementary principal at Madison Elementary in Madison Public Schools for two years. Prior to becoming the elementary principal in Madison, Loosvelt taught life science and driver’s education in Madison for 14 years.
While teaching, he was a very successful head wrestling coach winning three state championships and one dual state championship.
Loosvelt is originally from Rushville and is a member of the Nebraska Council of School Administrators (NCSA), the Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals and is a part of the NETA Fall Ed Tech Planning Committee.
Highway 34 reconstruction
Highway 34, from Highway 81 to the Henderson Spur was completely rebuilt this past year – as all locals know – and it created a lot of conversation through the process.
Locals were concerned about non-local motorists traveling not only on open spots of the highway but also on County Road 13 which many motorists were using as a detour route (even though it wasn’t designated as such).
Rough driving surfaces, vehicles creating dust and impeding sight, careless maneuvers including running stop signs and even needing stop signs were brought up through the course of the construction.
City councilman resigns
Clarence Hoffman resigned his position on the York City Council.
He had been a member of the council since 2016. He ran for reelection in 2020 and was vote back in.
In his resignation letter, Hoffman said it had been an honor to serve.