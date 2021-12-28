Looking back at 2021

The York County Commissioners, after many rounds of discussions with public, declared support for the Second Amendment, and became one of most counties in the state which declared the same. As expressed by Governor Pete Ricketts, “the proclamation is symbolic and reaffirms Nebraska’s support for the right to bear arms.”

The conversation began as counties and the governor himself grew concerned over federal overreach and attempts to regulate private gun ownership.

Peyton Parker Lane Playground project takes off

The fundraising project well known in the Greater York area – the Peyton Parker Lane Playground – really took off and many people joined the effort.

The donations started pouring in and pretty soon, every single fundraising effort and idea was in hopes of gathering more funds to make this $1 million all-inclusive playground a reality.

So many groups, businesses, individuals, families, schools, etc., as well as the city, have played some sort of role in this massive effort to get this very special facility built at Mincks Park.

New city administrator appointed