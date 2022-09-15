Longtime York County Treasurer passes away

YORK – Longtime York County Treasurer Brenda Scavo, 59, has passed away after a long, courageous battle with cancer.

Scavo, a native of Waterbury, moved to York in 1996 with her husband Steve, for his employment opportunity at Hamilton Sundstrand. She began working in the office of York County Clerk Pat Bredenkamp in 1998 and then moved to the treasurer's office in 2001.

In June of 2005, the York County Commissioners unanimously agreed to appoint Scavo as county treasurer upon the announcement that then-treasurer Loretta Heiden was intending to retire the following month.

In July of 2005, Scavo was sworn in.

She was reelected for every term since.

Earlier this year, she filed her candidacy for reelection and ran unopposed in the Primary Election in May.

"I have enjoyed every moment of working for the county," Scavo said in an earlier interview with the York News-Times. "I have had two great teachers in Pat Bredenkamp and Loretta Heiden. I have always enjoyed working with the public and serving the citizens of the county."

During her time as county treasurer, Scavo served on many committees for the county, including those focusing on safety, security, budget and technology.

Scavo was always very dedicated to seeking streamlined processes in order to make customers’ experiences easier. She was also quite technologically savvy and wanted to bring the most convenience to the county’s residents as possible.

Scavo was a 2002 graduate of the Leadership York program and served on a number of community-related committees, including the York United Way.

Back in 2005, when she was first appointed to the position, then-commissioner chairman Dale Euchner said Scavo “has made great contributions to the county and the treasurer’s office, which we greatly appreciate.”

Current York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier said Thursday, “It is obvious her expertise in that field of being a county treasurer will be missed. Not only was she well-known and respected in this county, she was also through the state. Her wealth of knowledge will be missed. She will be missed personally and professionally. Our thoughts are with her family.”