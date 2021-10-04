Longtime York City Clerk Jean Thiele announces retirement

YORK – Jean Thiele has been serving as the York City Clerk for just over 49 years and has now announced she will be retiring later this year.

Thiele has always stepped up to make sure the work of the city is done. She walked into the role and was serving as clerk at her first city council meeting before she was even sworn into office.

When she started in the position, it was as clerk/treasurer. And after that first council meeting, the next eight hours were spent with auditors – despite the challenging start, she continued on for decades, working with many different council members, administrations, mayors and city staffers.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The city is grateful for her service and her willingness to stay on while transitioning in a new city clerk,” said York City Administrator Dr. Sue Crawford. “When an official retirement date is announced, we look forward to celebrating her many contributions to the city.”

Dr. Crawford said the city will be posting the clerk opening and seeking to hire a replacement as soon as possible.

“I have many fond memories of my job,” Thiele said. “I have always enjoyed what I do and I’ve worked with great mayors, council members and co-workers. It was not an easy decision to retire.”

But it was noted that she looks forward to traveling – and not having to go to work on cold and snowy days.