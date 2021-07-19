Longtime county assessor announces she will not run for reelection

She’s seen a lot in her 50 years of working for the county. Consider the fact that when she started working for the county, the York interchange – as an example – didn’t really even exist. It certainly didn’t look like it does today, with so many businesses existing in an area that was once just farm ground.

Farming has changed – land values are exponentially higher.

Commercial and residential values are vastly different.

“Back then, I would have never imagined in a million years that I would be valuing properties at millions and millions of dollars like we do today,” Charlton said.

And when she first became county assessor – all parcels were valued at 35 percent of actual value. “That’s what you were taxed on,” Charlton explained. “It didn’t matter if it was farm ground or residential or commercial. It was all the same. Now, obviously, farm ground is valued at 75 percent and everything else is at 100 percent.”

Charlton has worked with many different county commissioners – she doesn’t know for sure how many, she said in an earlier interview.