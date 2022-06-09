‘Long Hope to Henderson – One Town, Many Businesses’ salad luncheon June 18 at Heritage Park

Reservations are required by stopping at the Heritage Park or calling (402) 723-5694 – callers are welcome to leave a message. This will be a fun, fact-finding event at the Park’s Irrigation and Agricultural Building.

Upon signing in, each registrant will receive a “business card,” giving them an “identity” with an 1892 Henderson businessman. What was Long Hope? Who were the businessmen investing in the town five years after its beginning? Part of the presentation will show some of the statistics gathered to help answer the above questions. Another focus will be sharing some of the stories of these businessmen who happen to be ancestors of a number living in the community today.