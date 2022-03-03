Locals vying for statewide offices

YORK – Now that the Primary Election filing deadlines have come and gone, there is a clear picture of who the candidates are for this year’s statewide races – and those include some locals.

These particular filings are done through the Nebraska Secretary of State’s office.

For the race for governor of the State of Nebraska, Michael Connely of York and former York resident Lela McNinch are registered candidates and will appear on the Primary ballot in May.

The two candidates seeking the seat of District 24 Representative in the state legislature are Dr. Patrick Hotovy of York and Jana Hughes of Seward. Senator Mark Kolterman cannot seek reelection due to term limits.

Ron Mogul Jr. of York is the only candidate seeking the Subdivision 8 seat on the Nebraska Public Power District Board of Directors.

Incumbent Rod Johnson of Sutton and Eric Kamler of Geneva, both Republicans, are running for Public Service Commissioner in District 4.

The following is the list of candidates seeking seats on the Upper Big Blue Natural Resource District Board of Directors:

• District 1: Incumbent Larry Moore of Ulysses and Kevin Petersen of Osceola

• District 2: Incumbent Doug Dickinson

• District 3: Incumbent Bill Stahly

• District 4: Incumbent Paul Weiss of McCool Junction and Ben Heath of Geneva

• District 5: Incumbent Michael Nuss of Sutton and Neal Hoff of Hastings

• District 6: Incumbent Bill Kuehner of Aurora

• District 7: Incumbent Ronda Rich of York, Wayne Nestor of Stromsburg and Anthony Bohaty of York

• District 8: Matthew Perry of York

• At large: Becky Roesler of Geneva, Eugene Ulmer of Geneva, Jacob Erickson of Aurora, Curtis Farrall of Hampton and Teresa Otte of David City

