Locals to graduate from UNK

KEARNEY – A number of local students will be among 405 winter graduates at the University of Nebraska at Kearney when commencement exercises are held Friday, Dec. 16.

The following local students are winter graduates from UNK:

Brian Murphy, Exeter, with a MA in History

Simone Marget, Fairmont, with a BAED in Early Childhood Inclusive

Caden Pearson, Friend, with a BS in Social Work. Graduating Summa Cum Laude

Braydon Conell, Utica, with a MA in History

McKenna Gierhan, Utica, with a BAED in Elementary Education. Graduating Summa Cum Laude

Emily Farley, Waco, with a BS in Aviation

Emily Nunnenkamp, York, with a BS in Early Childhood and Family Advocacy

The commencement event will be at 10 a.m., at UNK’s Health and Sports Center.