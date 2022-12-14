Locals to graduate from UNK

KEARNEY – A number of local students will be among 405 winter graduates at the University of Nebraska at Kearney when commencement exercises are held Friday, Dec. 16.
The following local students are winter graduates from UNK:
Brian Murphy, Exeter, with a MA in History
Simone Marget, Fairmont, with a BAED in Early Childhood Inclusive
Caden Pearson, Friend, with a BS in Social Work. Graduating Summa Cum Laude
Braydon Conell, Utica, with a MA in History
McKenna Gierhan, Utica, with a BAED in Elementary Education. Graduating Summa Cum Laude
Emily Farley, Waco, with a BS in Aviation
Emily Nunnenkamp, York, with a BS in Early Childhood and Family Advocacy
The commencement event will be at 10 a.m., at UNK’s Health and Sports Center.