Locals Shop with the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who

The Grinch and Cindy Lou Who celebrate local businesses at York Chamber’s Holiday Happenings.

If anyone saw the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who strutting their stuff in downtown York Thursday, they weren’t dreaming.

If anyone saw the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who strutting their stuff in downtown York Thursday, they weren’t dreaming. York Chamber members hosted family activities for holiday shoppers getting those last minute Christmas presents. The Grinch and Cindy Lou Who were also making their rounds, greeting customers with holiday spirit. 

At Delight Design, community members created festive, Christmas ornaments. Brand Carpet and Tile offered homemade holiday gifts for the kids to take home as well. At Mr. Dukes Mercantile and Rustic Dry Goods folks were stuffing their bags with gifts and treats.

To keep warm during the chilly evening, York Dance Center had a hot chocolate barre and Elks served warm meal of burgers and fries. Baer’s furniture held Christmas story time, and 4th Street Boutique held a t-shirt workshop for those wanting to “go in style” for the holiday season.

Cindy Lou Who said shopping local matters! Even the green creature with a heart two sizes too small encourages people to shop at local businesses for those stocking fillers. This time, he won’t be stealing them, he said.

