Locals named to governor’s boards and commissions

Governor Pete Ricketts

A number of local residents have been appointed to boards and commissions by Governor Pete Ricketts, according to an announcement by his office late last week.

They include the following:

• Nebraska Dairy Industry Development Board: Douglas D. Nuttleman, Stromsburg

• Nebraska Center for Nursing Board: Sheila Bjerrum, RN, Bradshaw; Ashley Havel, BSN, RN, Milligan

• Nebraska Arts Council: Karen A. Harris, York

• Technical Advisory Committee on Statewide Assessment: Joshua P. Fields, Ed.D., Seward

Upon making the appointments, the governor said, “Thank you to the many Nebraskans who give graciously of their time and talent to make a difference in our state. These appointments will provide crucial insight and expertise to their respective boards, committees and commissions.”

