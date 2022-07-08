 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Locals among governor’s appointees to boards and commissions

Governor Pete Ricketts

LINCOLN – Three York County residents were recently appointed by Governor Pete Ricketts to Nebraska boards and commissions.

Patricia Wagner of McCool Junction was appointed to the Board of Trustees of the Nebraska State Historical Society.

Dr. Clark Roush of York was appointed to the Nebraska Arts Council.

Chad Tessman of Henderson was appointed to the Nebraska Motor Vehicle Industry Licensing Board.

Governor Ricketts said, “Thank you to the Nebraskans who give generously of their time and talent to make a difference in our state. These appointments will provide crucial insight and expertise to their respective boards, committees and commissions.”

