YORK – Members of the Zion Lutheran Church are preparing for their celebration of 150 years. The church assembled an anniversary committee to develop a plan for the special celebration.

It all started with Lutheran settlers migrating to the rural area that Zion Lutheran sits today in 1869. Then on September 17, 1873 Zion Lutheran constructed their first church building. Over the years it would be a core for the surrounding Lutherans in the rural area.

The original building would turn into a school with additional construction of a new church building in 1883. Unfortunately, the newly built building would be burnt down by a lighting strike in 1896. Zion Lutheran was able to come together in a difficult time and construct the third building a year later. For 126 years and still counting the building continues to be home for Zion Lutheran.

To celebrate this historic milestone members took the helm and prepared for the celebration. The congregation developed a special committee called the “Anniversary Committee” which oversaw the development of the 150 year anniversary event. This committee included sub-committees to plan special events for September 17.

Pastor David Feddern, who has been a part of the church since 2016, calls this congregation unique. Being outside of Hampton it would be expected that the majority, if not all, of its members would live in Hampton. Zion Lutheran does have members in Hampton but also nine different communities. The church members come from four other counties including: Hamilton, York, Seward and Clay.

A special video was created with interviews of several lifetime members of the church. With the oldest member being 102 years of age. Some of the members of the church are even direct descendants of the first members from back in 1873.

On September 17, the congregation will gather wearing special 150 anniversary t-shirts. Pastor David will give normal worship services and then bring out a special guest speaker. Reverend Dr. Russel L. Sommerfeld, Assistant to the President of Church Engagement for Concordia University Nebraska, will make a special appearance at the celebration.

After the service there will be a catered meal for the congregation. Members will also be able to purchase memorabilia from past anniversaries.

Following the meal all 855 members of the Zion Lutheran Church will gather at the entrance to take a picture with a drone. From up above, the drone will be able to capture the congregation and the area that has been the home for this community for 150 years.