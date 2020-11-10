 Skip to main content
Ziegler wins Heisman High School Scholarship
  Updated
Kailey Ziegler

UTICA – Kailey Ziegler, a student at Centennial High School, has been awarded the Heisman High School Scholarship.

The school winners across the nation were announced late last week.

The Heisman Trophy Trust and Acceptance Insurance say, “from an applicant pool of thousands of high school scholar-athletes graduating with the class of 2021, more than 3,600 have been named school winners. In their first year as presenting sponsor, Acceptance Insurance pledged an additional $25,000 scholarship donation to the program. School winners will continue on for the chance to become state winners, national finalists or national winners. State winners receive a $750 college scholarship, national finalists receive a $1,250 college scholarship and the male and female national winners will each receive a $5,250 college scholarship.

“The Heisman Memorial Trophy is annually awarded to the most outstanding college football player in the nation. The Heisman High School Scholarship presented by Acceptance Insurance extends the Heisman prestige to the nation’s most esteemed high school seniors by recognizing and rewarding outstanding scholar-athletes who understand that the most important victories not only happen on the field, but in their schools and communities. These remarkable young leaders set the example and make a game-changing difference every day, paving the way to greatness for everyone around them.

“To apply, students must be graduating with the class of 2021, have a cumulative weighted high school grade point average of a B (3.0) or better, participate in at least one of the 48 sports recognized by the International Olympic Committee and/or the National Federation of State High School Association and be a leader in his/her school and community.”

