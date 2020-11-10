Ziegler wins Heisman High School Scholarship

UTICA – Kailey Ziegler, a student at Centennial High School, has been awarded the Heisman High School Scholarship.

The school winners across the nation were announced late last week.

The Heisman Trophy Trust and Acceptance Insurance say, “from an applicant pool of thousands of high school scholar-athletes graduating with the class of 2021, more than 3,600 have been named school winners. In their first year as presenting sponsor, Acceptance Insurance pledged an additional $25,000 scholarship donation to the program. School winners will continue on for the chance to become state winners, national finalists or national winners. State winners receive a $750 college scholarship, national finalists receive a $1,250 college scholarship and the male and female national winners will each receive a $5,250 college scholarship.