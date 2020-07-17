The York Public Schools Board of Education met Monday, July 13 at the YPS District Office for regular session.
Board members Amie Kopcho and Barb Skaden were absent.
The two topics that took up the majority of open session were 2020-2021 school year preparations and a new plan for YPS bussing.
York Public Schools Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew updated the board that school will commence August 13.
“When we first started working on different scenarios, one of them was an early start, one of them was a late start – realistically I have taken those out of the equation at this point. We’ve been told that the governor and the [Nebraska Board of Education Commissioner] have no plans to dictate to us that we have to do those [early or late start],” Bartholomew said.
While the first day of school has been nailed down, a few details remain. “We continue to work on our opening plan,” Bartholomew said. “Our number one focus is student and staff safety.”
There will be alterations to YPS pre back-to-school events. There will be no August Back to School Celebration. Open houses might be modified to allow only students new to their building (incoming students). Still, Bartholomew said, YPS wants to provide an enthusiastic start to the new, much different school year. “We want getting back to school to be exciting,” he said. “Our kids deserve to come into schools that are ready to welcome them.”
Procedures for teachers’ first day – beginning with an opening session usually held in the York High School Theatre – are getting another look as well. Bartholomew said staff assemblies like that held on the teachers’ first day offer a cohesive start to the school year. “It’s important to send a unified message going into the school year,” Bartholomew said.
One additional – and major – change to YPS school year 2020-2021 is the bussing system. Troy Rowe, YPS Transportation Director, presented plans for YPS bussing routes and stops. The biggest alteration to the daily bussing route is fewer stops. “It’s going to cause kids to walk, but not far,” Rowe said. “Nothing in this plan is anything outlandish,” Bartholomew said.
Following reports was closed session to discuss Bartholomew’s contract. The next YPS Board of Education regular-session meeting is slated for 5 p.m., Monday, July 27 at the YPS District Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.