YPS board presented with student successes

YORK – It was nearly a full house at the York Public Schools District Office Monday night for the YPS Board of Education regularly-scheduled meeting.

York Elementary School fifth grade science teachers Laura Brackhan and Amy Davis brought a sampling of students from their classrooms to demonstrate their teaching techniques – with a little help from board members. Students and board members divided into groups for a hands-on learning experience with the students taking the lead in formulating questions, experimenting and coming to conclusions. Brackhan said giving students the opportunity to come up with their own questions and freedom to examine concepts in their own way pave the way to effective learning into adulthood. “They are going to be solving problems that aren’t even problems yet,” Brackhan said of the students.

Discussion of adding bowling to York High School’s athletic selection was revisited as a non-action item. Presenters advocating for adding bowling as a school-sponsored sport acknowledged the financial challenges of adding a new sport, but offered ideas to cut costs. Representatives also attested to the enrichment provided by the sport – as well as inclusivity. Scott Verner, co-coach of the bowling team, said bowling promotes inclusivity. “It gives any athlete the chance to excel,” he said. “Anyone can make it their own game.”