YPS board presented with student successes

YORK – It was nearly a full house at the York Public Schools District Office Monday night for the YPS Board of Education regularly-scheduled meeting.
York Elementary School fifth grade science teachers Laura Brackhan and Amy Davis brought a sampling of students from their classrooms to demonstrate their teaching techniques – with a little help from board members. Students and board members divided into groups for a hands-on learning experience with the students taking the lead in formulating questions, experimenting and coming to conclusions. Brackhan said giving students the opportunity to come up with their own questions and freedom to examine concepts in their own way pave the way to effective learning into adulthood. “They are going to be solving problems that aren’t even problems yet,” Brackhan said of the students.
Discussion of adding bowling to York High School’s athletic selection was revisited as a non-action item. Presenters advocating for adding bowling as a school-sponsored sport acknowledged the financial challenges of adding a new sport, but offered ideas to cut costs. Representatives also attested to the enrichment provided by the sport – as well as inclusivity. Scott Verner, co-coach of the bowling team, said bowling promotes inclusivity. “It gives any athlete the chance to excel,” he said. “Anyone can make it their own game.”
The issue of needing a new boiler system for the high school was brought up in board committee reports. The board decided the much-needed replacement merits looking into requests for quotes (RFQ). It was noted that requesting pricing quotes is not binding.
Board president Barb Skaden presented the legislative committee report. Several school-related pieces of legislation are on the Unicameral’s docket. The committee recently met with Senator Mark Kolterman to discuss several issues that could potentially affect York Public Schools.
York High School Principal Jason Heitz reported faculty and students have been making plans for graduation. The number of guests allowed per graduate is still in discussion, but current plans are to return to pre-coronavirus tradition and have the ceremony in the York City Auditorium.
District Administrator Beth Ericson presented an overview of information about the district’s upcoming evaluation.
School counselors Dana Schmid and Tami Wegener shared information about YHS’s flourishing participation in SENCAP. The program, which YHS has participated in for several years, allows students to study career programs at the postsecondary level, as well as earn college credit through classes. Schmid and Wegener said YHS has an exceptionally high number of students participating in SENCAP, as well as success stories. They reported some students have been able to take a semester’s worth of college courses through credit classes, while students completing career program studies – like welding and healthcare – have jobs lined up by the time they graduate. The classes are offered to students at a discounted rate, but there are still prerequisites to participate in SENCAP.