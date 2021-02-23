YPS Board hears report on improving learning

While campuses seem to be bursting out of their seams in learning, York Elementary School had a different kind of burst during the recent extreme cold snap. Two pipes burst: one in a restroom and another in the front office. Fortunately, the breaks were caught in time. York Elementary School Principal Kris Friesen said staff in the front office were able to react quickly to save files and other items from water damage. Damage from the breaks could have been much more severe, as some water was absorbed into drywall close to the floor. “That’s all been taken care of,” said YPS Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew. “Cleanup is going fine.” A company specializing in water damage restoration efforts was hired to repair what damage did occur and take steps to prevent more. Bartholomew said there are plans to meet with an insurance claims specialist concerning cost to the school.