The York Public School District Office conference room contained masked-faces worth of YPS Board of Education members, visitors and YPS administrators during the Board of Education’s regular meeting Monday, July 27.
Towards the top of the business items agenda were back-to-school updates from YPS administrators, and how procedures for reopening August 13 will be adjusted to coincide with Four Corners Health Department’s risk level. Across the YPS campuses, the administrators had delved into many details concerning reopening under Four Corners’ “yellow (moderate risk)” level. Included in these procedures were staggered-out dismissals for boarding buses home, marking off seats in the lunchrooms to guide students to safe distancing and wearing masks. Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew said he and a parent committee decided to post all updates on the YPS website to make them readily accessible.
Following the updates, YPS Board of Education President Matt Holthe read the 2020-2021 School Reopening Resolution to be voted on. The resolution officially nails down certain re-opening procedures for the 2020-2021 school year. The bulk of the resolution outlines general coronavirus-related policies, based on Four Corners Health Department Risk Gauge. These provisions cover location and method of instruction (on campus or virtual) and mask wearing.
The resolution also gives the resolution precedent over any conflicting BOE policy, staff handbooks or student handbooks. The resolution expires at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.
The resolution passed unanimously.
York Public School Board of Education will reconvene for regular session 5 p.m. August 10 at the YPS District Office.
