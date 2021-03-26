 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Youth Involvement Fair showcases activities
0 comments
featured

Youth Involvement Fair showcases activities

{{featured_button_text}}

YORK – Games, treats, prizes and a wide selection of activities for kids were showcased in the York City Auditorium Thursday evening for the Youth Involvement Fair.

After a year of being cooped up, kids and their families had the chance to explore the many activities available for young people, from camps to the arts. The in-person event – which didn’t happen last year because of COVID-19 – is put together by York Area Chamber of Commerce in tandem with York Parks & Rec. In its early years the Youth Involvement Fair was twice a year, but was eventually pared down to focus on late spring, summer and early fall youth activities. The event is geared towards kids up to eighth grade and their families.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The seven-year strong event featured dozens of tables with activities of all sorts, including Boy Scouts, 4-H, Bible camps, youth sporting opportunities and more. Renewed Horizon served foodstuffs – including pizza by-the-slice -- at a concession stand. U.S. Cellular greeted kids and their accompanying adults with goodie bags that also contained guides to help families navigate the auditorium full of enriching, fun opportunities. A large display of athletic equipment was set up, offering free sports necessities to help make participating in youth sports more available to all children.

Plenty of information was spread throughout the auditorium’s gym, but families could also register their children for activities on-site – a one-stop shop for getting involved in the community while learning and growing.

The City Auditorium itself caught plenty of attention, following the completion of a major facelift. Skip Bremer of York’s Bethel Lutheran Church and Principal of Nebraska Evangelical Lutheran High School (Waco) said the organizations he is associated with appreciate the new digs that give people of all ages more opportunities to get involved in the community. “We are so thankful to be able to be in the beautiful auditorium,” Bremer said. “It’s a wonderful facility – we’re so glad it can be used for these events, sporting events and so many other things including our museum.”

Vendors included: Bethel Lutheran, Boy Scout and Cub Scout Troop 174, Corteva Agriscience – Research, Cub Scouts Pack #173, Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska, Kilgore Memorial Library, Kirby’s School of Dance, Nebraska Extension York County 4-H, Nebraska Safety Council, Preschool Learning Academy of York – Downtown, Renewed Horizon, The Leadership Center, Timberlake Ranch Camp, Warrior’s Path Integrated Martial Arts, Wessels Living History Farm, York Area Children’s Museum, York Dance Center, York Dolphins Swim Team, York Dukes Boys Basketball, York Dukes Golf Camp, York Dukes Tennis Camp, York High School Fellowship of Christian Athletes, York Optimist Baseball, York Parks & Rec, York Afterschool & Summer Programs and York Youth Soccer.

More Information

If you and your child were unable to attend the Youth Involvement Fair, links to many of the organizations can be found on the York Area Chamber of Commerce Youth Involvement Fair website.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tornado kills 3 from family in Alabama

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News