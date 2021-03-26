Youth Involvement Fair showcases activities

YORK – Games, treats, prizes and a wide selection of activities for kids were showcased in the York City Auditorium Thursday evening for the Youth Involvement Fair.

After a year of being cooped up, kids and their families had the chance to explore the many activities available for young people, from camps to the arts. The in-person event – which didn’t happen last year because of COVID-19 – is put together by York Area Chamber of Commerce in tandem with York Parks & Rec. In its early years the Youth Involvement Fair was twice a year, but was eventually pared down to focus on late spring, summer and early fall youth activities. The event is geared towards kids up to eighth grade and their families.

The seven-year strong event featured dozens of tables with activities of all sorts, including Boy Scouts, 4-H, Bible camps, youth sporting opportunities and more. Renewed Horizon served foodstuffs – including pizza by-the-slice -- at a concession stand. U.S. Cellular greeted kids and their accompanying adults with goodie bags that also contained guides to help families navigate the auditorium full of enriching, fun opportunities. A large display of athletic equipment was set up, offering free sports necessities to help make participating in youth sports more available to all children.