Youth Involvement Fair showcases activities

YORK – Games, treats, prizes and a wide selection of activities for kids were showcased in the York City Auditorium Thursday evening for the Youth Involvement Fair.
After a year of being cooped up, kids and their families had the chance to explore the many activities available for young people, from camps to the arts. The in-person event – which didn’t happen last year because of COVID-19 – is put together by York Area Chamber of Commerce in tandem with York Parks & Rec. In its early years the Youth Involvement Fair was twice a year, but was eventually pared down to focus on late spring, summer and early fall youth activities. The event is geared towards kids up to eighth grade and their families.
The seven-year strong event featured dozens of tables with activities of all sorts, including Boy Scouts, 4-H, Bible camps, youth sporting opportunities and more. Renewed Horizon served foodstuffs – including pizza by-the-slice -- at a concession stand. U.S. Cellular greeted kids and their accompanying adults with goodie bags that also contained guides to help families navigate the auditorium full of enriching, fun opportunities. A large display of athletic equipment was set up, offering free sports necessities to help make participating in youth sports more available to all children.
Plenty of information was spread throughout the auditorium’s gym, but families could also register their children for activities on-site – a one-stop shop for getting involved in the community while learning and growing.
The City Auditorium itself caught plenty of attention, following the completion of a major facelift. Skip Bremer of York’s Bethel Lutheran Church and Principal of Nebraska Evangelical Lutheran High School (Waco) said the organizations he is associated with appreciate the new digs that give people of all ages more opportunities to get involved in the community. “We are so thankful to be able to be in the beautiful auditorium,” Bremer said. “It’s a wonderful facility – we’re so glad it can be used for these events, sporting events and so many other things including our museum.”
Vendors included: Bethel Lutheran, Boy Scout and Cub Scout Troop 174, Corteva Agriscience – Research, Cub Scouts Pack #173, Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska, Kilgore Memorial Library, Kirby’s School of Dance, Nebraska Extension York County 4-H, Nebraska Safety Council, Preschool Learning Academy of York – Downtown, Renewed Horizon, The Leadership Center, Timberlake Ranch Camp, Warrior’s Path Integrated Martial Arts, Wessels Living History Farm, York Area Children’s Museum, York Dance Center, York Dolphins Swim Team, York Dukes Boys Basketball, York Dukes Golf Camp, York Dukes Tennis Camp, York High School Fellowship of Christian Athletes, York Optimist Baseball, York Parks & Rec, York Afterschool & Summer Programs and York Youth Soccer.