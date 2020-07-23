Yorkshire Community Playhouse’s Children’s Theatre is taking people for a “Walk Through Fairytale Forest.”
“A Walk Through Fairytale Forest” is the playhouse’s creative solution to coronavirus complications, as it takes theatre-goers down wheelchair-accessible Beaver Creek Park, while giving area child-actors chances to be part of an annual favorite: the Yorkshire’s children’s theatre.
“We have a program that has worked very well for 19 years,” said John I. Baker, III, who helps spearhead Yorkshire’s Children’s Theatre productions. “This year we had a choice: recreate or not have children's theatre, so we recreated the program to fit into what was happening and the best information that we had.”
The script was a team effort of local writers Judy Andrews, John I. Baker III, C. Danielle Deal, Morgan L. Goracke, Don Keelan-White, Alexis Lacina and Mitchell Roush. Beaver Creek will be transformed into a fanciful kingdom occupies by fairytale favorites, from trolls to princesses. “We were able to think outside of the box and develop a new concert for a show,” Baker said. “If this weekend goes well, we will do this again -- hopefully in addition to the regular performance at the Playhouse.”
The walk-through drama is about a mile long, and family-friendly. Having a walk-through theatre is a novel solution to novel coronavirus concerns. Social distancing-friendly groups of 15-20 people walk through at a time; each of these groups will be guided by a narrator as they encounter characters from fairytales like Red Riding Hood and The Three Billy Goats Gruff.
Audience members will be required to wear masks in consideration of the children participating, as well as fellow theatre-goers. Temperatures will be checked upon arrival.
Auditions and rehearsals took on a new format as well. Kids auditioned via Zoom, and rehearsals – as well as the production itself – keeps groups of actors to a minimum.
Tickets are available at YorkshirePlayhouse.com. The performances – which start at the Heritage Realty entrance of Beaver Park -- are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 24, and two more showings are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, July 25 and Sunday, July 26.
