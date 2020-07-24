WACO – The York Zone LWML Spring Rally was held on July 12, 2020 at South Waco, Nebraska.
The welcome was given by Sue Hoffschneider and Pastor Mau. We found ourselves sitting at tables 8 – 10 feet apart.
We heard from Lamentations Chapter 3, Verses 22 and 23: “Because of the Lord’s great love we are not consumed, for His compassions never fail. They are new every morning. Jesus Christ if the same yesterday, today and forever.”
There were prayer requests for families and friends of those present.
Part of the afternoon was spent filling Christmas boxes made by the ladies of South Waco to be sent to those in need in other countries.
A delicious treat was served by the ladies of South Waco. The meeting closed with prayers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.