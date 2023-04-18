YORK – Mandy Tibbetts, 43, of York, who is also listed as having a Norfolk address in court documents, has been sentenced to prison in a case where she was accused of smoking methamphetamine in a local apartment building.

According to court documents, the York Police Department received an anonymous call about Tibbetts and two other people smoking methamphetamine from a glass pipe and having a “loaded syringe” in an apartment complex in York. An officer went to the apartment in question where Tibbetts and another person admitted to having illicit narcotics in the apartment. A search warrant was obtained and inside Tibbetts’ purse was a syringe with methamphetamine and materials used to crush methamphetamine which field tested positive for the drug.

She was facing a Class 4 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision. That charge, however, was amended to attempted possession which is a Class 1 misdemeanor which carries a possible maximum sentence of one year in county jail.

This past week in York County District Court, she was sentenced to a term of two years in prison with 16 days in jail to be served in the future if she is not found to be compliant with the terms of her probation.