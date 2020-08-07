YORK – Christopher Claypole, 42, who is listed in court documents as a transient in the York area, has been sentenced to 120 days in jail for assaulting two store workers in York.
According to the affidavit filed with the York County Court, officers from the York Police Department were dispatched to a store located at the York interchange area. They were told that a man was inside the store, assaulting people.
Police were met by several store employees when they arrived, according to the court documents. They were told two people had been assaulted.
They said the aggressive man began punching a male store employee and a female store employee jumped in to try to help the other worker. She ended up needing medical attention and was taken by ambulance to York General Hospital. The male victim was bleeding from his ear, court documents indicate.
It was determined that the suspect was Christopher Claypole and officers were told Claypole thought the male employee had stolen marijuana from him.
Claypole was found outside, in the area of the store, and he was placed under arrest, for two counts of third degree assault.
Officers noted that while he was being arrested and at the jail, Claypole said several times that he assaulted the man because “he stole from him.”
For this offense, Claypole was sentenced to 120 days in jail for each count, but because they are to be concurrent, they will be served at the same time. He was given credit for six days already served.
In an unrelated second case, Claypole was also fined $250 for second degree trespassing. Court documents indicate that Claypole trespassed on property that is owned by the Living Water Rescue. No details from this case was available, as there was only a citation issued and there was no probable cause in court documents.
