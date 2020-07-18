Q: What is your profession?
A: I am the water department manager for the Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District.
Q: How long have you been a TeamMates mentor? How many mentees have you mentored?
A: I have been a TeamMates mentor for two years, and have been a mentor to one great student.
Q: What do you enjoy most about your mentee?
A: The similarities in our personalities. It makes our visits comfortable and easy going.
Q: What do you and your mentee do in your time together?
A: We do crafts, play games, visit about school projects or books they are reading, and what is happening in their lives.
Q: How do you find time to schedule a visit with your mentee every week?
A: At times my schedule is hectic but I have realized that time with my mentee is time worth scheduling.
If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a TeamMates mentor, please visit www.yorkpublic.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.