York Teammates Mentor Volunteer Spotlight: Dave Geiger

Q: What is your profession?
A: Director of Environmental Services at York General Hospital.
Q: How long have you been a TeamMates mentor? How many mentees have you mentored?
A: Eight years, I’ve had two mentees.
Q: What do you enjoy most about your mentee?
A: Just being a part of watching him grow and always discussing different things when we meet. Sometimes it might be about the last football game or the next game. We have also discussed his future plans after high school and shat he wants to do so we mostly just talk.
Q: What do you and your mentee do in your time together?
A: Mostly visit. If there is something on his mind we might discuss that or since Kirby is very athletic we talk about what he’s doing in the current sport he is participating in or we will discuss classes and how those are going and how he somehow juggles all these activities while staying focused on school work and his classes.
Q: How do you find time to schedule a visit with your mentee every week?
A: It’s sometime very difficult with my work and with Kirby’s schedule at school with sports and other activities he is part of but we try hard to find time to still meet and it’s totally worth it every time. My teammates have given me so much so I hope that I fulfill that for them as well. I still visit with one of my past mentees from time to time so it’s a relationship that lasts; even after high school at least for me!
If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a TeamMates mentor, please visit yorkpublic.org for more information.