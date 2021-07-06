 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
York student named as Dimmitt Scholar
0 comments

York student named as Dimmitt Scholar

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Morningside University has named Tenly C. Hansen of York as one of 141 students recognized as Dimmitt Scholars in recognition of their high academic distinction for the 2020-21 academic year.

Dimmitt Scholars must be full-time students who have completed at least 45 credits of college work with a cumulative grade point average between 3.50 and 3.75. The award is named in honor of the late Lillian Dimmitt, who served as a teacher and administrator at Morningside for more than 60 years.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hannah-Jones chooses Howard after UNC tenure fight

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News