York student named as Dimmitt Scholar

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Morningside University has named Tenly C. Hansen of York as one of 141 students recognized as Dimmitt Scholars in recognition of their high academic distinction for the 2020-21 academic year.

Dimmitt Scholars must be full-time students who have completed at least 45 credits of college work with a cumulative grade point average between 3.50 and 3.75. The award is named in honor of the late Lillian Dimmitt, who served as a teacher and administrator at Morningside for more than 60 years.