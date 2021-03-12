York’s building permits high for the year of 2020

Editor’s note: This story looks at the trends and types of construction projects in the City of York over the past year, which included the COVID-19 situation. It also looks at the five-year trends in the city. 2020 saw great statistics, regarding project volumes and values – including in the area of renovations. This story is one of several features prepared for this Friday’s publication/special section looking at the Business Viewpoint of the York and York County.
YORK – There may have been a global pandemic in the calendar year of 2020, but that certainly did not slow down the issuance of building permits or construction projects in the city. If anything, it may have created an increase.
According to figures provided by the City of York, there were 272 total building permits issued in the city in 2020, compared to 246 in 2019, 270 in 2018, 250 in 2017 and 287 in 2016.
The project value, however, was less last year than in previous years. In 2020, the total project value came in at $13,914,764, compared to the following: $18,061,931 in 2019; $18,368,416 in 2018; $11,087,123 in 2017; and $15,332,526 in 2016.
In 2020, there were nine new single family houses constructed in the city, compared to six in 2019, nine in 2018, six in 2017 and 11 in 2016. The total project value for new houses, last year, was nearly $2.9 million.
There were more than 100 single family house remodeling projects in the city, in 2020 – with 103 building permits being issued for remodeling work. That compares to 98 in 2019, 97 in 2018, 86 in 2017 and 116 in 2016. The total project value for single family house remodeling work, for the year, was nearly $1.5 million.
In 2020, one building was moved into city limits and 39 accessory buildings were constructed.
2020 also saw an incredible surge in the remodeling of commercial buildings – as there were 22 with a value of nearly $3.6 million. That compares to 11 in 2019, 19 in 2018, 13 in 2017 and 17 in 2016. As far as the remodeling of commercial buildings, some of the projects included in the 2020 total were a result of the city’s downtown revitalization program. Others included permits for Wal-Mart’s major remodeling last year (carrying a project cost of $1 million) and remodeling work for a future grocery store (carrying a project cost of $1.3 million). The
One commercial building was either newly constructed or expanded, in 2020.
And there were five remodeling projects for public buildings, which compared to two in 2019, none in 2018, one in 2017 and none in 2016.
There were two remodeling projects for institutions – compared to one each year for the past four years.
And there was a $2.7 million project at an educational building within city limits. This was for a remodeling/addition project at York College.
There was also a lot of sign work in the city during the last calendar year – 85 projects received building permits, compared to 77 in 2019, 67 in 2018, 101 in 2017 and 80 in 2016.
Miscellaneous building permits, issued for mostly privacy fences, driveway work, patios, concrete work and retaining walls, had a total project value of $157,166.
All totaled, for the year, there were eight living units added due to building permits issued in 2020. The numbers in 2019 and 2018 were much higher, because several apartment buildings/townhome projects took place and the building permits for those projects were issued during those timeframes.