The city has tweaked the schedule for upcoming road work in York.

Work on South Platte Avenue from Third Street to Fourth Street will now begin on June 5. It had originally been planned for October.

The street reconstruction is part of three projects the city is paying for with a $3.2 million bond, which is also covering the almost-completed asphalt overlay on Lincoln and Grant Avenues and the in-progress repairs to ADA ramps throughout the city. Public Works Director James Paul said some ramps will be repaired after street work is completed.

There will be work on 10 areas, with closure starts spaced out through the end of October. Each street closure is expected to last about three weeks, with the roadway completely closed to traffic.

Planned reconstruction work (area, start of closure):

South Lincoln Avenue to South Platte Avenue, May 15

South Platte Avenue from Elm Street to West Third Avenue, May 15

South Platte Avenue from Third Street to Fourth Street, June 5

East 14th Street from Nebraska Avenue to Blackburn Avenue, June 26

North Nebraska Avenue from 19th Street to A Street, July 17

North Blackburn Avenue from Duke Drive to 14th Street, Aug. 7

North Blackburn Avenue from Third Street to 9th Street, Aug. 28

East Sixth Street from North Nebraska Avenue to North Burlington Avenue, Sept. 18

East Sixth Street from North Burlington Avenue to East Avenue, Oct. 9

50th Street, Oct. 30