Every year, York High School celebrates academic achievements and scholarship recipients of the graduating class at the YHS Honors Night. This year, more than 100 students were recognized during the school ceremony held in the school theater. Underclassmen were also awarded in Woman and Man of the Year, Spirit Scholars and Most Representative Students.

President’s Education Awards

Valeria Acosta, Gabby Acosta Perez, Peyton Albers, Jaxson Alexander, Alyssa Alt, Bryson Benjamin, ShayLee Benson, Mark Billington, Jessica Broughton, Mia Burke, Rylyn Cast,Madeleine Chapman, Hattie Chavanu, Alexis Christensen, Katelyn Coffey, Cordelia Cole, Mayah Colle, Jude Collingham, Addison Cotton, Raegan Crowdell, Carter Culotta, Kennan Dirks, Morgan Driewer, Regin Dunham, Lila Durham, Kohen Dye, Kelly Erwin, Cailey Faust, Tuva Franklin, Samantha Gibbs, Koy Gieck, Jacob Hackett, Lauryn Haggadone, Christina Hallisey, Olivia Hansen, Kinsley Harcrow, Trey Harms, Atleigh Hirschfeld, Zachary Hurley, Allan Huskins, Garrett Ivey, Jalen Kroger, Dannika Lamberty, Jessah Linden, Abrielle Linder, Josephine Loosvelt, Avalon Loven, Kolby Majerus, Marshall McCarthy, Nevaeh Melby, Lux Neiman, Mackenzie Nelson, Addison Neville, Caprice Nichelson, Lily Nuss, Austin Phinney, Ethan Phinney, Clayton Pinneo, Colin Pinneo, Whitney Polak, Cameron Price, Andrew Quick, Cole Schmid, Dawson Schwarz, Ryan Seevers, Dalton Snodgrass, Tori Stanton, Damien Tesarek, Annslee Thorne, Bailey Tjaden, Allison Triplett, Libby Troester, Tayler Troutman, Andrew Van Gomple, Kadence Velde, Annsley Vernon, Joseph Wallick, Caleb Ward, Anthony White, Jesse Williams, Gabriel Zarraga

4.0 Club

Mia Burke, Rylyn Cast, Mayah Colle, Morgan Driewer, Kelly Erwin, Cailey Faust, Samantha Gibbs, Lauryn Haggadone, Christina Hallisey, Olivia Hansen, Kinsley Harcrow, Trey Harms, Atleigh Hirschfeld, Garrett Ivey, Dannika Lamberty, Abrielle Linder, Josephine Loosvelt, Avalon Loven, Marshall McCarthy, Lily Nuss, Austin Phinney, Cole Schmid, Tori Stanton, Damien Tesarek, Bailey Tjaden, Libby Troester, Tayler Troutman, Andrew Van Gomple and Annsley Vernon.

Top 10% Senior Class

Mia Burke, Morgan Driewer, Christina Hallisey, Garrett Ivey, Dannika Lamberty, Avalon Loven, Lily Nuss, Austin Phinney, Tori Stanton, Bailey Tjaden, Libby Troester

Senior ACES

Valeria Acosta, Gabby Acosta Perez, Alyssa Alt, Jessica Broughton, Mia Burke, Rylyn Cast, Hattie Chavanu, Alexis Christensen, Alice Coehoorn, Mayah Colle, Jude Collingham, Addison Cotton, Carter Culotta, Kennan Dirks, Morgan Driewer, Regin Dunham, Kelly Erwin, Cailey Faust, Koy Gieck, Lauryn Haggadone, Christina Hallisey, Olivia Hansen, Kinsley Harcrow, Trey Harms, Atleigh Hirschfeld, Garrett Ivey, Jalen Kroger, Dannika Lamberty, Jessah Linden, Abrielle Linder, Josephine Loosvelt, Avalon Loven, Kolby Majerus, Marshall McCarthy, Lily Nuss, Austin Phinney, Colin Pinneo, Whitney Polak, Cameron Price, Cole Schmid, Ryan Seevers, Dalton Snodgrass, Tori Stanton, Damien Tesarek, Bailey Tjaden, Libby Troester, Andrew Van Gomple, Annsley Vernon, Jesse Williams

Academic Letters

Seniors - 93% or above for 7 Semesters - Jaxson Alexander, Alyssa Alt, Mia Burke, Rylyn Cast, Madeleine Chapman, Alexis Christensen, Mayah Colle, Jude Collingham, Addison Cotton, Raegan Crowdell, Carter Culotta, Morgan Driewer, Kelly Erwin, Cailey Faust, Samantha Gibbs, Koy Gieck, Lauryn Haggadone, Christina Hallisey, Olivia Hansen, Kinsley Harcrow, Trey Harms, Atleigh Hirschfeld, Garrett Ivey, Jalen Kroger, Dannika Lamberty, Jessah Linden, Abrielle Linder, Josephine Loosvelt, Avalon Loven, Kolby Majerus, Marshall McCarthy, Lily Nuss, Austin Phinney, Colin Pinneo, Whitney Polak, Cole Schmid, Ryan Seevers, Tori Stanton, Damien Tesarek, Annslee Thorne, Bailey Tjaden, Libby Troester, Tayler Troutman, Andrew Van Gomple, Annsley Vernon

Scholarships

Gabriela Acosta - Soaring for C! Character Scholarship Award; Learn to Dream Scholarship; University of Nebraska and Kearney—Distinguished Scholar Award

Valeria Acosta - Soaring for C! Character Scholarship Award; Kenneth & Joyce Rhoades Scholarship; Wayne State College—Cooperating Schools Scholarship

Jalen Alexander - Victor and Rosa Blum Foundation Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Lincoln—Husker Traditions Scholar

Alyssa Alt - York Country Club Golf Scholarship; Victor and Rosa Blum Foundation Scholarship; University of Missouri— Columns Award

ShayLee Benson - Soaring for C! Character Scholarship Award

Mark Billington - Yorkshire Playhouse Scholarship; York Elks Lodge #1024 Local Scholarship; Levitt Family Scholarship

Jessica Broughton - Soaring for C! Character Scholarship Award

Mia Burke - Wood Family Future Science Educator Scholarship; University of Kansas—KU Excellence Scholarship

Rylyn Cast - Victor and Rosa Blum Foundation Scholarship; Knights of Columbus Council #1708 Scholarship

Madeleine Chapman - Susan Thompson Buffett Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Kearney—Board of Regents scholarship

Hattie Chavanu - Victor and Rosa Blum Foundation Scholarship; Catholic Daughters of the Americas Scholarship—Anne Olson Memorial; Soaring for C! Character Scholarship Award; Chapter IO P.E.O./Janice Harris Memorial Scholarship; Harold & Ginny Rosenau Fine Arts Scholarship; Warren and Velda Wilson Foundation Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Lincoln—Husker Traditions Scholar; University of Nebraska, Kearney—Board of Regents Scholarship; Nebraska Wesleyan University—Board of Governors Scholarship, N.W.U. Achievement Scholarship, Campus Visit Scholarship, N.W.U. Legacy Scholarship, Multi-Student Scholarship

Alexis Christensen - Fraternal Order of Eagles #3990 Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Kearney—Board of Regents Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Lincoln—Husker Traditions Scholar

Katelyn Coffey - Levitt Family Scholarship; York General Scholarship

Cordelia Cole - Kathleen Dougherty Bartizal Scholarship; Kansas Wesleyan University—Choir Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Lincoln—Husker Power Scholar; University of Sioux Falls—President’s Academic Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Kearney—Distinguished Scholar Award; Southwest Minnesota State University—SMSU Vice President’s Scholarship

Mayah Colle - Chapter IO P.E.O. Scholarship; Warren and Velda Wilson Foundation Scholarship; Soaring for C! Character Scholarship Award; York General Scholarship; Kansas University—KU Oppt & Jhwk Access Award, KU Distinction Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Lincoln—Husker Traditions Scholarship, UNL Opportunity, We Are Nebraska Commitment Scholarship

Jude Colllingham - Greg Holoch Memorial Scholarship; Warren and Velda Wilson Foundation Scholarship; Steve Block Memorial Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Omaha—Faculty Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Kearney—Board of Regents Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Lincoln—Husker Traditions Scholar, Durham School of Architectural Engineering and Construction Scholarship

Malachi Coppinger - Soaring for C! Character Scholarship Award

Addison Cotton - American Legion Bolton Post #19 Scholarship; Victor and Rosa Blum Foundation Scholarship; Soaring for C! Character Scholarship Award; TeamMates of York Scholarship; Natalie Teegerstrom-Schlegelmilch Memorial Scholarship; York County Farm Bureau Scholarship; Chapter A – P.E.O. Scholarship; Chapter IO P.E.O./Kay Murphy Memorial Scholarship; TeamMates Northeast Community College Scholarship; York Wrestling Club Scholarship; York Chamber of Commerce Scholarship; York Sertoma Club Scholarship; Benevolent Patriotic Order of Does Scholarship; Community Blood Bank Educational Scholarship; State FFA Degree Scholarship sponsored by 3D Supply Company, Rapid Fire Spraying and Detasseling, and York FFA; York FFA Alumni Scholarship; York County Outstanding 4-H Member Scholarship; Judy and Dale Adams Scholarship; Mildred Sterner Baker Scholarship; Warren and Velda Wilson Foundation Scholarship; Jim B. and Lillian F. Cooper Foundation/Midwest Bank Scholarship; York General Scholarship; Central Valley Ag Scholarship; Nebraska 4-H Stevie Propp Memorial Scholarship; Jonathan/Barbara McIntosh Scholarship, Charles Wehrer Memorial Scholarship

Olivia Crom - Learn to Dream Scholarship

Raegan Crowdell - Warren and Velda Wilson Foundation Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Kearney—Board of Regents Scholarship

Carter Culotta - Kendell Holthus Memorial Scholarship

Zane Cunningham - Learn to Dream Scholarship

Megan DeHart - Paul and Carol L. Toms Scholarship; York University—Faculty/Staff Scholarship, Women’s Track & Cross Country Scholarship, York Academic Scholarship

Kennan Dirks - York Youth Football Scholarship; Holthus Family Scholarship

Lacey Dowdy - Victor and Rosa Blum Foundation Scholarship; Learn to Dream Scholarship; Southeast Community College—Tuition Scholarship

Morgan Driewer - Soaring for C! Character Scholarship Award; Community Blood Bank Educational Scholarship; State FFA Degree Scholarship sponsored by 3D Supply Company, Rapid Fire Spraying and Detasseling, and York FFA; York Rotary Vo/Tech Scholarship; Judy and Dale Adams Scholarship; Warren and Velda Wilson Foundation Scholarship

Regin Dunham - Northwest Missouri State University—Northwest Merit Scholarship, Green and White Advantage Scholarship; Morningside University—Presidential Scholarship; Concordia University—Regent’s Scholarship, Women’s Golf Scholarship

Lila Durham -Victor and Rosa Blum Foundation Scholarship

Kohen Dye - McBride Dolphins Scholarship; Kathleen Dougherty Bartizal Scholarship; Learn to Dream Scholarship

Moriah Eikenhorst - Soaring for C! Character Scholarship Award; TeamMates of York Scholarship

Kelly Erwin - Soaring for C! Character Scholarship Award; York Chamber Building & Trades Scholarship sponsored by Champion Homes; Chapter HH PEO Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Lincoln—Husker Traditions Scholar

Cailey Faust - Kendell Holthus Memorial Scholarship; Nebraska State Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association Scholarship; Wayne State College—RHOP Scholarship

Leidy Garcia - Learn to Dream Scholarship

Samantha Gibbs - Tommy Toms, Jr. Memorial Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Lincoln—Husker Traditions Scholar, Nebraska Emerging Leaders Scholar, We Are Nebraska Commitment; University of Nebraska, Kearney—Board of RegentsScholarship; South Dakota State University—Yellow & Blue Scholarship

Koy Gieck - Lance J. Boyle Memorial Scholarship; Soaring for C! Character Scholarship Award; Community Blood Bank Educational Scholarship; State FFA Degree Scholarship sponsored by 3D Supply Company, Rapid Fire Spraying and Detasseling, and York FFA; Hying Family Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Kearney—Board of Regents Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Lincoln—Husker Traditions Scholar

Brandon Gonzalez - Learn to Dream Scholarship

Lauryn Haggadone - LaVern Obermier Memorial (Sunrise Sertoma) Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Kearney—Board of Regents Scholarship, Health Science Room Scholarship

Christina Hallisey - American Legion Bolton Post #19 Scholarship; Hagan Scholarship; Chapter A – P.E.O. Scholarship; Henderson State Bank Scholarship; Warren and Velda Wilson Foundation Scholarship; Susan Thompson Buffett Scholarship; Learn to Dream Scholarship; Hastings College—Academic and Dance Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Lincoln—Husker Traditions Scholar; Midland University—Cheerleading Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Kearney—Board of Regents Scholarship

Olivia Hansen - Holthus Family Scholarship; Youth Against Alcohol and Drugs (Y.A.A.D.) Scholarship; York University—Nebraska FBLA Collegiate Scholarship, Academic Award

Kinsley Harcrow - Holthus Family Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Kearney—Board of Regents Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Lincoln—Husker Traditions Scholar

Trey Harms - Hying Family Scholarship; Ralph Brumbaugh Educational Scholarship

Blake Harrison - Southeast Community College—Tuition Scholarship

Atleigh Hirschfeld - Soaring for C! Character Scholarship Award; Orval and Rosemary Stahr Memorial Soccer Scholarship; York Chamber of Commerce Scholarship; Jack Vincent Memorial Scholarship; American Legion Auxiliary Bolton Post #19 Scholarship; Warren and Velda Wilson Foundation Scholarship; P.E.O. Star Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Lincoln-- Husker Traditions Scholarship, Nebraska Emerging Leaders Scholarship

Zachary Hurley - Soaring for C! Character Scholarship Award; Wayne State College—Dean’s Commitment Scholarship

Allan Huskins - Victor and Rosa Blum Foundation Scholarship; York High Band Boosters Scholarship; Concordia University—Academic Scholarship

Garrett Ivey - Orval and Rosemary Stahr Memorial Soccer Scholarship; Winsor Tucker Scholarship; Learn to Dream Scholarship

Jalen Kroger - York Rotary Scholarship; Warren and Velda Wilson Foundation Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Lincoln—Husker Traditions Scholar

Dannika Lamberty - Arthur M. and Belle L. Merrill Memorial Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Kearney—Board of Regents Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Lincoln—Husker Traditions Scholar; University of New Mexico—Tuition Waiver

Jessah Linden - Soaring for C! Character Scholarship Award; Fraternal Order of Eagles #3990 Scholarship; Youth Against Alcohol and Drugs (Y.A.A.D.) Scholarship; Warren and Velda Wilson Foundation Scholarship; Doane University—Perry Scholarship; Black Hills State University—Scholarship of Distinction; University of Nebraska, Lincoln—Husker Traditions Scholar; University of Nebraska, Kearney—Board of Regents Scholarship

Abrielle Linder - York Fusion Softball Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Omaha—Faculty Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Kearney—Board of Regents Scholarship

Josephine Loosvelt - York Football Team Athletic Scholarship in memory of Jack Vincent; Hollis and Lenore Miller Scholarship; Chadron State College—President Scholars Commitment, Volleyball Scholarship

Avalon Loven - Winsor Tucker Scholarship; Learn to Dream Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Kearney—Board of Regents Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Lincoln—Husker Traditions Scholar; University of Nebraska, Omaha—Deans Scholarship

Kolby Majerus - Tom and Carole Miller Scholarship; Loren A. & Erma E. Pieper Scholarship; Chris E. Stauffer Scholarship; Raymond “Butch” Gray Memorial Scholarship

Marshall McCarthy - York Country Club Golf Scholarship; Henderson State Bank Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Lincoln—Husker Traditions Scholar; University of Kansas—KU Distinction Scholarship; University of South Dakota— Coyote Commitment Leadership Scholarship; Wayne State College—Dean’s Excellence Scholarship

Nevaeh Melby - Soaring for C! Character Scholarship Award; TeamMates of York Scholarship; York Elks Lodge #1024 Local Scholarship; Wayne State College—Dean’s Excellence Award

Mackenzie Nelson - Learn to Dream Scholarship

Addison Neville - Fraternal Order of Eagles #3990 Scholarship; R.A. and Lena Freeman Vocational Tech Scholarship

Caprice Nichelson - Learn to Dream Scholarship

Dravenn Nichelson - Learn to Dream Scholarship

Lily Nuss - Victor and Rosa Blum Foundation Scholarship; Soaring for C! Character Scholarship Award; Dorothy & Howard May Scholarship; Matt Good Memorial Scholarship; Learn to Dream Scholarship

Barrett Olson - Learn to Dream Scholarship; Susan Thompson Buffett Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Kearney— Distinguished Scholar Award; University of Nebraska, Lincoln—Husker Power Scholar, Nebraska Achievement Scholar; University of Nebraska, Omaha—Faculty Scholarship; Doane University—Academic Award, Athletic Award

Caden Ost - McBride Dolphins Scholarship; Adam James Hansen Memorial Scholarship; Ray Korbelik Memorial Scholarship; Warren and Velda Wilson Foundation Scholarship

Austin Phinney - Cyclonaire Corporation Scholarship; Soaring for C! Character Scholarship Award; Collins Aerospace University Scholarship; Kristopher and Jennifer Kunze Scholarship; Greg Holoch Memorial Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Lincoln—Husker Traditions Scholar

Ethan Phinney - York Education Association (YEA) Scholarship; Concordia University—Dean’s Scholarship, Men’s Tennis Scholarship

Clayton Pinneo - University of Nebraska, Lincoln—Husker Power Scholar, We Are Nebraska Commitment

Colin Pinneo - Epworth Village Scholarship; Soaring for C! Character Scholarship Award; York Elks Lodge #1024 Local Scholarship; Concordia University—Regent’s Scholarship, Men’s Track/CC Scholarship

Whitney Polak - Victor and Rosa Blum Foundation Scholarship; TeamMates College Access Mentoring Scholarship at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln; TeamMates of York Scholarship; York Lions Club Scholarship; Community Blood Bank Educational Scholarship; York FFA Alumni Scholarship; York County Outstanding 4-H Member Scholarship; Warren and Velda Wilson Foundation Scholarship; State FFA Degree Scholarship sponsored by 3D Supply Company, Rapid Fire Spraying and Detasseling, and York FFA; University of Nebraska, Lincoln—Husker Traditions Scholarship, College of Agricultural Science and Natural Resources (CASNR) Scholarship

Cameron Price - Eunice M. Troester Scholarship; Community Blood Bank Educational Scholarship; State FFA DegreeScholarship sponsored by 3D Supply Company, Rapid Fire Spraying and Detasseling, and York FFA; Warren and Velda Wilson Foundation Scholarship; York Elks Lodge #1024 Local Scholarship; York General Scholarship; Bryan College of Health Sciences—Cecil Albert Biomedical Sciences Scholarship

Elizabeth Reorda - TeamMates University of South Dakota Scholarship; TeamMates of York Scholarship; Knights of Columbus Council #1708 Scholarship

Maxyene Rodriguez - TeamMates New Generation Scholarship

Cole Schmid - Soaring for C! Character Scholarship Award; Winsor Tucker Scholarship; Warren and Velda Wilson Foundation Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Lincoln—David Distinguished Scholar, Nebraska Career Scholar, College of Education and Human Sciences Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Kearney—Board of Regents Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Omaha—Chancellor’s Scholarship, Regents Scholar

Dawson Schwarz - Victor and Rosa Blum Foundation Scholarship; Wood Family Student of the Arts Scholarship; Warren and Velda Wilson Foundation Scholarship; Jason Barrett Memorial Scholarship; York University—Choir Scholarship, Larsen Scholarship

Ryan Seevers - Victor and Rosa Blum Foundation Scholarship; Cornerstone Bank --- E.A. Levitt Memorial Scholarship

Dalton Snodgrass - Scott Hannon Memorial Scholarship; York Football Team Athletic Scholarship in memory of Jack Vincent; Warren and Velda Wilson Foundation Scholarship; York Education Association (YEA) Scholarship; Concordia University—Dean’s Scholarship, Football Scholarship, Lutheran Heritage Award; Hastings College—Ringland Academic Scholarship, Football Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Kearney—Loper Achievement Award, Football Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Lincoln—College of Education and Human Services Scholarship, Husker Power Scholar; University of Sioux Falls—Provost’s Academic Scholarship

Tori Stanton - Soaring for C! Character Scholarship Award; Winsor Tucker Scholarship; Rob & Carol Schardt 3M Scholarship; Community Blood Bank Educational Scholarship; State FFA Degree Scholarship sponsored by 3D Supply Company, Rapid Fire Spraying and Detasseling, and York FFA; Warren and Velda Wilson Foundation Scholarship; York General Scholarship; Wayne State College—Board of Trustee’s Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Omaha — Chancellor’s Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Kearney—Board of Regents Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Lincoln—Husker Traditions Scholar

Damien Tesarek - Holthus Family Scholarship; Iowa State University—Journey Award, Expedition Award; University of Kansas—KU Excellence Scholarship

Annslee Thorne - Soaring for C! Character Scholarship Award; Youth Against Alcohol and Drugs (Y.A.A.D.) Scholarship; Concordia University—Academic Scholarship, Lutheran Heritage Award, Departmental Scholarship; University of New Mexico—Outstanding Student Award; University of Nebraska, Kearney—Board of Regents Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Lincoln—Husker Traditions Scholarship, O. & G. Kammerer Scholarship, We Are Nebraska Commitment Scholarship, Cheer Scholarship

Bailey Tjaden - York Masonic Lodge #56 Scholarship; KLOP Room Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Lincoln—Husker Traditions Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Kearney—Board of Regents Scholarship, KLOP Room Scholarship

Allison Triplett - Service Scholarship; University of Kansas—Achievement Scholarship

Libby Troester - Floyd and Karen Jacobsen Memorial Scholarship; Warren and Velda Wilson Foundation Scholarship; Concordia University—Academic Scholarship, Lutheran Heritage Award, Departmental Scholarship, Church Work Award

Tayler Troutman - Holthus Family Scholarship; Creighton University—Creighton University Founders Award, Roman Shaffel, S.J. Award

Andrew Van Gomple - Henderson State Bank Scholarship; Yorkshire Playhouse Scholarship; Warren and Velda Wilson Foundation Scholarship; York University—Academic Scholarship, Soccer Scholarship, Choir Scholarship, Leadership in Training for Christ Award

Kadence Velde - LaVern Obermier Memorial (Sunrise Sertoma) Scholarship; Soaring for C! Character Scholarship Award; York Wrestling Club Scholarship; Community Blood Bank Educational Scholarship

Annsley Vernon - Victor and Rosa Blum Foundation Scholarship; Warren and Velda Wilson Foundation Scholarship; RHOP Peru State College; Oklahoma State University—Achievement Scholarship; Ferguson College of Agriculture Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Kearney—Board of Regents Scholarship

Joseph Wallick - Anthony Howe Memorial Scholarship; Frank Valentine Memorial (Optimist Club) Scholarship; University of Nebraska, Kearney—Distinguished Scholar Award

Caleb Ward - Learn to Dream Scholarship

Anthony White - Community Blood Bank Educational Scholarship; York University—Theatre Award, Baseball Scholarship, Academic Award

Jesse Williams - Collins Aerospace University Scholarship; South Dakota School of Mines--Miner Scholar, Metallurgical Freshman Scholarship

Gabriel Zarraga - Catholic Daughters of the Americas Scholarship; TeamMates National Office Scholarship; TeamMates

Most Representative Students

Freshmen - Katlyn Krausnick Daniel Burgess

Sophomore - Sophia Becker Eli Nething

Junior - Leah Davis Makai Schwarz

Senior - Cailey Faust Garrett Ivey

Spirit Scholars

Freshmen - Maelynn Ericson, Logan Davis, Ava Goodwin, Emmitt Dirks, Maggie McCarthy, Jaxson Hinze, Emily Otoupal, Aidan Kadavy

Sophomore - Reese Hirschfeld, Keagyn Linden, Chloe Koch, Benjamin Otoupal, Elle Malleck, Landon Sterns, Sierra Rasmussen, Charles Van Gomple

Junior - Kynli Combs, Riley Clark, Emory Conrad, Morgan Collingham, Kiersten Portwine, Seth Erickson, Kassidy Stuckey, Cole Montgomery

Senior - Rylyn Cast, Jalen Kroger, Hattie Chavanu, Marshall McCarthy, Addison Cotton, Cole Schmid, Kelly Erwin Ryan Seevers

Woman/Man of the Year

Freshmen - Kali Wardyn and Ty Erickson

Sophomore - Nell Chavanu and Thomas Bonde

Junior - Lily Kowalski and Emmanuel Jensen

Senior - Lily Nuss and Austin Phinney