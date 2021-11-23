York honored for success in Economic Development Certified Community Program

YORK – This past week, the City of York was honored by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (NDED) for its continued success in the Economic Development Certified Community Program.

DED’s Central Nebraska Business Development Consultant Kelly Gewecke attended the York City Council meeting to make a presentation, recognizing the economic development efforts for business and industrial site expansions in this community.

“More than $60 million in business investments in the City of York have created a national platform for new development and have earned accolades from the state of Nebraska,” Gewecke said. “York is definitely doing so much. You do a tremendous job. I love being in York and hearing about all the exciting things that are taking place. This is quite a prestigious award and I’m excited to be here to present it to all of you.”