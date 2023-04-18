YORK — For several years, York High teacher Josh Miller has guided his science students through a most unique, living and breathing curriculum; this current school term was no exception.

Miller and two classes of students completed the Nebraska Game and Parks hands-on Trout in the Classroom project last Friday morning when they poured this year’s brood from cups into a pond at the former Schramm State Park fish hatchery.

Grace Gaard administers the program for G&P from getting viable trout eggs from a state fish hatchery to participating schools, through the culminating educational field trip and fish release at numerous locations across the state.

Among other aspects, the program makes frozen trout available for students to thaw and dissect in their classroom.

Gaard said she tries to scatter the field trips so students need not travel farther than necessary, but the number of students from second grade to high school seniors who visited Schramm, located on the Platte River between the metro Lincoln and Omaha areas, over three weeks dwarfs all other locations combined.

While at Schramm between 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. there are tours of the education center at the park entrance, a chance to try some fishing, dip and identify macroinvertebrates and other tiny creatures that live just out of sight in vegetation and bottom soil or sand at a pond’s edge. There is an exploratory river walk and more.

The program, a partnership between the Nebraska Game & Parks Commission, the Nebraska Environmental Trust and the Nebraska Trout Unlimited Chapter 710, provides schools with not only trout eggs but also curriculum and technical assistance throughout the year.

Participating classrooms set up a cold-water aquarium. Soon after that each participating school is provided rainbow trout eggs.

Students take ownership by caring for both their trout and the aquarium habitat; testing water quality, feeding their trout and monitoring growth and development. As the program progresses, students see connections between their trout, water resources, the environment and themselves. Students learn first-hand how all aspects of a trout’s life cycle, food web and habitat are interconnected and impacted by the environment.

Teachers seeking more information about Trout in the Classroom are invited to email grace.gaard@nebraska.gov.