YORK -- Graduation from high school has always been a gateway to opportunities in both the workplace and in academic pursuits.
For some students facing complicated life circumstances, that gateway can prove to be elusive but York High School is responding in a new and innovative way to address that need. Beginning this fall semester, York High School will offer the Jobs for America’s Graduates program, which has a proven track record of reaching those students who may not see graduation, and the opportunities which exist by earning a high school diploma, as something they can attain.
Matt Fike, who was a career social studies teacher in Oklahoma before coming to York in 2017 as the Head Golf Coach at York College, has been selected to lead the Jobs for America’s Graduates program at York High School. Known simply as JAG, the program works exclusively with students who face multiple barriers between where they are and reaching graduation.
“What we do is identify students in our school who may be already on track to get a job after high school, or who are on track for a 2-year or 4-year college. We bring them into a classroom setting and teach them everything from job skills, to teamwork skills, to leadership skills, to people skills. How do I communicate effectively with my teacher/employer/supervisor? What skills can I learn to be more employable? We help them create their own vision of what they can become and show them that they can literally be anything they want to be if they are willing to learn and work. We work really hard to make it a fun learning experience.”
According to Fike, JAG is not focused exclusively on one outcome such as college acceptance. “We do work with students who want to pursue a post-secondary education, be that at a community college or four-year institution, but we also work with students who want to enter the workforce upon graduation from high school. More and more, employers are seeking out high school graduates who have the skills to enter the work force. One great part of the program is how JAG partners with local industry and businesses to find employment opportunities for students who want work experience while they are in high school. Another component of this is our follow up. We don’t simply get them to graduation and send them on their way. We stay connected with them for one year after they complete their high school education so we can be a resource for them as they transition into the next phase of life.”
JAG follows a proven model of success that has been in place for over 40 years in almost 40 states. A cohort of 35-50 students take a for-credit class that trains them in six employability competencies – career development, job attainment, job survival, basic skills, leadership, and self-development skills. A JAG club known as the Career Association forms students into teams and groups using workplace scenarios. The teacher - a JAG Career Specialist - provides counseling, mentoring, personal support, and instruction to the students using a Project Based Learning (PBL) model. For students who come up short on graduation requirements, the teacher continues to provide instruction and support to help meet those requirements. Students also have the opportunities to participate in statewide and national conferences as a part of the JAG experience.
“Obviously we are having to monitor the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and gauge our level of participation in state and national conferences. Dr. Bartholomew, Mr. Heitz, and the YPS Administrative team have worked very hard to have the plans in place we need for school to happen. Regardless of what school looks like this year, I believe this is exactly the kind of program that can close the gaps which may exist for these kids during these unsettling times we are living in. If we have to adapt what we do and how we do it, we will and we will learn valuable lessons along the way: things like coping skills and staying focused on a goal when our plans need to be adjusted. We can learn incredibly valuable things even as we face the uncertainty of COVID-19.”
The JAG model has proven to be successful for decades. Nationally, JAG programs from 2017-2019 saw a 95% graduation rate for students enrolled and a 91% full time placement rate for students entering the workforce, joining the military, enrolling in post-secondary education, or a combination of all three during that same time period.
“This has been working on a national level for over 40 years and it will work here. The community of York, our local employers, and industry give such great support to our schools. I’ve already had conversations with people in the community who own businesses or employ people and they have all indicated they want to partner with us in this. I’m looking forward to watching our York kids reap the rewards of this effort.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.