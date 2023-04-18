YORK — York High School students were awarded for academic excellence at Honors Night on Monday at the York High School Theater. Principal Jason Heitz opened the evening with a welcome, followed by a number of awards and scholarships.

Heitz reported more than 85 students received scholarships from athletic to fine arts, education, agricultural, and engineering scholarships.

Over 90 seniors and more than 100 students overall were recognized. All classes were represented in the Duke Academic Hall of Fame Awards, including Most Representative Students, Spirit Scholars and Man and Woman of the year. The event concluded with Heitz thanking the parents, staff, educators and students at York Public Schools.

Additional photos and results of Honors Night will be posted later in the week at yorknewstimes.com.