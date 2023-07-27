YORK — York General Hearthstone nursing facility broke ground Monday morning for its renovation and expansion.

In 2021, York General conducted a study that identified a significant pending shortage of independent, memory-care, assisted and skilled care living units in York, where more than 20% of residents are 65 or older. To accommodate the needs of the residents, York General Health Care Services completed a facility master plan to expand elder living options and launched a campaign called “A Better Future for Elder Care in our Community.”

At the groundbreaking ceremony, York General representatives, campaign co-chairs Chuck and Karen Harris, York General board members and project managers gathered to celebrate and share their vision for their state-of-the-art facility.

“Our Vision is to be our region's trusted choice for the improvement of health and delivery of quality care throughout life,” York General Health Care CEO Jim Ulrich said at the event at the facility, 2600 N Lincoln Ave. “To be a trusted choice an organization has to provide excellent quality care, I believe that we do that and the Hearthstone being five-star rated for quality is a result that reflects this care. Secondly, we need to be there to meet the care needs of the future. Overall, at York General, we strive to achieve this, and it is a constant effort with lots of planning and strategic and operational decisions along the way. This project will do very well to answer these future needs and demands in long term care.”

Ulrich noted the project is a multi-phase long-term care project for both the Hearthstone and Willowbrook. Monday’s groundbreaking was specifically for the Hearthstone.

“As our campaign title says, we are confident we are building and renovating our facilities to enable a better future for elder care in our community,” said Ulrich.

Following Ulrich, Jay Colburn, vice president of Long-Term Care services highlighted the many features that will be included after Phase 1 of the project. Nine new private rooms will be constructed with bathing options. There will be updated country kitchens throughout the facility. Renovation will be done for the remaining resident rooms, corridors and common areas and a new activity space will be added for memory support units. Colburn said after the project is completed, “80% of their rooms will be private with enhanced memory support services for the community and dining spaces that are more comfortable for their residents and their loved ones.”

“When fully executed the Hearthstone’s footprint will grow a bit, but really the quality of life enhancements for residents, staff and visitors will shine,” said Colburn.

Phase 2 will take place at Willowbrook where 16 assisted living apartments will be added, 10 new independent living apartments will be built and new dining and recreation spaces for active elders will be added. The total cost of the Phase 1 and Phase 2 will be $19.7 million.

In advance, Colburn thanked resident’s staff and their customers' patience going forward with construction. He also thanked York General Staff, Sampson construction management company and their generous donors who have kick started their campaign, “A Better Future for Elder Care in our Community” and the York General Board of Directors for their support.

Colburn closed with a quote by Warren Buffet, “Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone else planted a tree a long time ago. Thank you everyone for your prayers, happy thoughts and support.”