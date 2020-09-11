York Garden Club holds meeting

YORK -- The York Garden Club met Monday, August 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Chances R with sixteen members and 1 guest in attendance.
Carlla Eastman and Virginia Gloystein were hostesses. Minutes of the minutes and treasury report were read and approved.
Courtesy chairman, Ann Kirkpatrick reported she sent two thinking of you and two birthday cards in August. Historian, Doris Bowman read the Garden Club minutes from August 24, 1992 where members answered roll call by naming an herb used as medicine or to make a drink. Scott Moore was the speaker for that meeting.
August birthday celebrants, Kim Jensen and Aloha Schmid, were acknowledged. Mary Beth Kunze and Deanna Warnken were appointed to the nominating committee with a third member to be appointed by President, Aloha Schmid. Approval was given for the name cards at each member’s place.
The next meeting will be Monday, September 28, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Chances R with Amanda Peterson from Peterson’s Petal Company presenting the program. Joan Strong and Carol Withee will serve as hostesses.
The program was a York Garden Show where members showed and talked about flowers, plants, and produce that were flourishing in their respective gardens. During this informal presentation we truly learned “How Each Member’s Garden Does Grow.” Joan Strong read a history of the Foster Park Arboretum. She also read the article in a September 1992 issue of the York News Times about the dedication of Foster Park Arboretum. A Statement was made “the park will only get better.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.