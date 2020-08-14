YORK -- The York Garden Club met Monday, July 27 at Chances R at 2 p.m.
Hostesses, Mary Beth Kunze and Lois Thomsen carried out the “Garden Tea” theme by decorating the tables with flower filled teapots sitting on hand embroidered tea towels. Roll call was answered by 18 members and 1 guest.
Sherita Harlow was installed as the treasurer for the 2020 year. Outgoing treasurer, Deanna Warnken was shown appreciation for her years of service.
Ann Kirkpatrick reported she had sent 13 birthday cards and 1 sympathy card since the February meeting. President Aloha Schmid acknowledged those who had celebrated birthdays in March through July. Fran Reinert shared information about the “Living Well” magazine published by Aging Partners in Lincoln. The Park Bench project is complete. Thank you to Pat Carpenter and Fran Reinert for chairing this project. The group voted to have name cards placed on the table in front of each member.
Following the business meeting each member showed a piece of china with a floral design and told about it. Many beautiful pieces, mostly cups and saucers, were displayed. Aloha ended the program by sharing the story of afternoon British Tea which had its beginning in 1840.
The next meeting will be Monday, Aug. 24 at 2 p.m. at Chances R with Virginia Gloystein and Carlla Eastman as hostesses. The program will be a garden show, “How Does Your Garden Grow” with members displaying flowers, plants, garden produce or other garden related items.
