YORK – The Friendship Club met at the Chances R, on Aug.1 with 19 members present. Three more members joined us later for cards. Joyce Hamling was the hostess and a chicken dinner was enjoyed by all.

The next meeting will be on Sept. 6, with Betty Fredricks and Diane Hardy being the hostesses. We will be having salad bar and will meet at 11:30 a.m. instead of the usual time at noon. Hoping to ease the congested Salad Bar area.

Kathy Ochs was thanked for the produce she brought to the last meeting, to share with the members.

Jan Tiffany celebrated at birthday.

A get well card was sent to Robbie Bigelow.

Karen Peters will be hosting the October 4 meeting.

PITCH WINNERS: Bonnie Maring, Joyce Hamling and Bonnie Wilson.