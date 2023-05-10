Alisha Vavra of Gresham was recently crowned York Czech Queen 2023. After being crowned the last three years, Vavra had much time to practice her “queen duties”.

Vavra said, “When I put on my kroj two weeks ago, I just lit up inside. This title brings me such joy.”

This fall Vavra will graduate from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, where she is studying music education and will become a high school band teacher at Lawrence - Nelson after graduation. Vavra said, “I always knew I wanted to be a band teacher. In high school I had a great band teacher, Joshua Harris, who helped me find my love for music.”

Vavra said JoAnn Kuester, club president of Nebraska Czechs of York, had reached out to Vavra’s grandmother three years ago and said they were looking for a Czech queen. Vavra had musical talent and her grandparents were both Czech, so the shoe fit.

“This was out of my comfort level,” said Vavra. “I was very shy, but I grew very interested in my genealogy and learning what Czechs do. I felt like being a queen was the right thing to do."

Being involved with the Czech club helped Vavra grow closer with her family. Vavra and her family have done “more than eat kolaches at festivals," researching together on Czech heritage.

“The first year, we didn’t know what we were getting into,” said Vavra. “I didn’t know anything about making a kroj or that every part of the kroj has a historical meaning.”

Last year, Vavra wore a headdress, signifying she is young and unmarried with several ribbons attached. One of the ribbons has blue anchors that symbolize how her faith keeps her anchored. She wore a white shirt, traditionally representing Czechoslovakia with a pink vest, representing the pink roses her great grandmother plants in front of her home. The blue skirt she wore represented the sea her ancestors had to cross to get from Czechoslovakia to America and attached to the skirt was white lace that represents her love for her Czech heritage.

Around the skirt, she wore a black apron that symbolized the coal her ancestors mined in Czechoslovakia and in the center, it has embroidered flowers that her grandmother embroidered to represent her family’s love for flowers and greenery. At the bottom of the apron is a wheat ribbon that symbolizes what her ancestors grew in Nebraska. On the side of her apron, a handkerchief was placed that was made from two of her grandfather’s shirts.

Vavra learned public speaking and communication skills as well during her reign the last two years. She said the life of a queen is a busy one, traveling to festivals and parades across the state of Nebraska.

Vavra said, “My favorite parade would have to be the Fourth of July Parade in Seward. As a family, we’d always go when I was younger and it's fun seeing a lot of people that I know on every block.”

With this year being her last year as Czech queen, Vavra most looks forward to spending more time with her family and getting to know her fellow Czech princes and princesses.

She’s also looking forward to the 2023 Wilber Czech Festival where she will be competing in the state pageant. For her talent, she is giving a presentation on her ancestors.

In previous years, the Czech club has put on Oktoberfest in York with food, booths, music performed by the Milligan Czech Brass Band and dancing.