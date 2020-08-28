York County to move to Phase 4 on Sept.14

YORK – York County, along with 65 other counties in the state, will be moving to Phase 4 directed health measures on Sept. 14, unless hospitalizations dramatically change, according to information provided by the governor’s office and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Then, York County, along with those other 65 counties, will remain in Phase 4 through Oct. 31.

Phase 4 directed health measures move restrictions on restaurants, bars, churches, child care centers and other businesses to “guidance” rather than mandates and the new DHMs allow outdoor venues to operate at full capacity. Arenas and event centers may operate at 75 percent capacity, through organizers of events of 500 or more must still receive local health department approval prior to opening.

The moving to Phase 4 does not come in time, however, to accommodate a traditional parade during Yorkfest – as the new directed health measures will take effect two days too late. Therefore, the modified plans for a “wheeled procession” will remain in place. (Editor’s note: More details will be published by the York News-Times about the parade and plans for spectators).