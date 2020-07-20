YORK – York County’s new unemployment claims in the week ending July 11 were much lower than the week before and the county’s claims were the 22nd highest in the state – compared to the fifth highest the week prior.
According to figures from the Nebraska Department of Labor, there were 55 new unemployment claims filed by those living in York County during the week ending July 11. That compares to 103 initial unemployment claims filed the week before.
Since the pandemic began, there have been three weeks during the pandemic which the initial unemployment claims in York County exceeded 100 – the week ending March 28 when there were 126 and the week ending April 4 when there were 136, and the week ending July 4.
Seward County’s unemployment claims totaled 72, for the week ending July 11. Seward’s claims were the 19th highest of the 93 counties in the state.
In Hamilton County, there were 26 claims filed that week, which had that county ranked at 29th highest.
There were 15 claims filed in Fillmore County during the week ending July 11, which ranked that county at 44th highest.
And there were 14 claims filed in Polk County. That county ranked 47th highest of the 93 counties in the state.
Initial (new) claims are filed by individuals to request a determination of eligibility for unemployment insurance benefits. The department of labor processes initial unemployment insurance claims and if an individual meets eligibility criteria, benefits are paid for each week of continued unemployment. Weekly certifications are required in order to claim continued weeks of unemployment and receive payment.
The initial unemployment claims filed in York County have been as follows since the pandemic began:
• The week ending March 21: 51
• The week ending March 28: 126
• The week ending April 4: 136
• The week ending April 11: 91
• The week ending April 18: 68
• The week ending April 25: 23
• The week ending May 2: 29
• The week ending May 9: 35
• The week ending May 16: 86
• The week ending May 23: 78
• The week ending May 30: 24
• The week ending June 6: 28
• The week ending June 13: 23
• The week ending June 20: 16
• The week ending June 27: 26
• The week ending July 4: 103
• The week ending July 11: 72
For surrounding counties, the following figures were provided regarding initial unemployment claims:
Fillmore County:
• The week ending March 21: 11
• The week ending March 28: 29
• The week ending April 4: 51
• The week ending April 11: 23
• The week ending April 18: 15
· The week ending April 25: 8
• The week ending May 2: 7
• The week ending May 9: 22
• The week ending May 16: 12
• The week ending May 23: 11
• The week ending May 30: 15
• The week ending June 6: 8
• The week ending June 13: 4
• The week ending June 20: 10
• The week ending June 27: 8
• The week ending July 4: 13
• The week ending July 11: 15
Hamilton County:
• The week ending March 21: 34
• The week ending March 28: 65
• The week ending April 4: 93
• The week ending April 11: 56
• The week ending April 18: 43
· The week ending April 25: 21
• The week ending May 2: 25
• The week ending May 9: 25
• The week ending May 16: 18
• The week ending May 23: 34
• The week ending May 30: 15
• The week ending June 6: 19
• The week ending June 13: 20
• The week ending June 20: 5
• The week ending June 27: 17
• The week ending July 4: 16
• The week ending July 11: 26
Seward County:
• The week ending March 21: 70
• The week ending March 28: 177
• The week ending April 4: 193
• The week ending April 11: 79
• The week ending April 18: 101
· The week ending April 25: 53
• The week ending May 2: 52
• The week ending May 9: 49
• The week ending May 16: 38
• The week ending May 23: 40
• The week ending May 30: 31
• The week ending June 6: 19
• The week ending June 13: 20
• The week ending June 20: 26
• The week ending June 27: 16
• The week ending July 4: 28
• The week ending July 11: 72
Polk County:
• The week ending March 21: 11
• The week ending March 28: 31
• The week ending April 4: 36
• The week ending April 11: 17
• The week ending April 18: 16
· The week ending April 25: 14
• The week ending May 2: 12
• The week ending May 9: 5
• The week ending May 16: 14
• The week ending May 23: 11
• The week ending May 30: 6
• The week ending June 6: 6
• The week ending June 13: 6
• The week ending June 20: 0
• The week ending June 27: 3
• The week ending July 4: 11
• The week ending July 11: 14
