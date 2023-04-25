Emily Perry of York County Development Corporation was one of 91 economic development professionals to attend the Heartland Economic Development Course April 17-21 in Blue Springs, Missouri.

Heartland attendees receive economic development training on topics ranging from business, retention and expansion, workforce development, real estate development and entrepreneurship to marketing, finance, ethics and managing economic development organizations.

The 2023 HEDC class included representatives from Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and South Dakota, trained by faculty from within the profession of economic development. HEDC is coordinated by the Institute for Decision Making at the University of Northern Iowa and is accredited by the International Economic Development Council.

“Heartland provides economic developers an opportunity to learn proven skills, techniques and best practices for use in their organizations and home communities.” said HEDC Board Chair Lisa Powell. “Our goal is to provide a solid foundation upon, which each developer can build their base of knowledge and experience.”

The Heartland Economic Development Course is a partnership of the Kansas Economic Development Alliance, Professional Developers of Iowa, Missouri Economic Development Council, Nebraska Economic Developers Association, Select Oklahoma and the South Dakota Governor’s Office of Economic Development.